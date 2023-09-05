Deborah Nan McKnight
Pontotoc
Deborah Nan McKnight, 70, passed away August 28, 2023, at NMMC-Pontotoc, MS. She was born April 11, 1953. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and best friend. She was a 1971 graduate of Pontotoc High School, a member of West Heights Baptist Church, a master cosmetologist, and co-owner of DK Designs in Pontotoc for over 30 years. She enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, gardening, and working in the yard. She enjoyed spending a lot of time at the beach and in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Survivors include her husband, Kenny McKnight; her son, Kenneth Jared McKnight; her daughter, Lacie Nan McKnight Browning(Daniel); her sisters, "The Aunt Hill", Nita Carnes, Bettie Owen, Kathie Mason(George); her brothers, Jerry Moorman(Brenda) and Joel Moorman(Jackie); brothers-in-law, Danny McKnight(Janice), Mickey McKnight(Linda), Joey McKnight(Katie) and James Aston; sister-in-law, Kathy McKnight Wood; and an abundance of nieces and nephews who were all very dear to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Frances Lowrey Moorman; and her sister, Kay Aston.
Services were Thursday, August 31, at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Dr. David Hamilton and Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Burial followed in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Jonathan Carnes, Barry Carnes, Ricky Campbell, Rick Campbell, Bartley Mason, Terry Owen, Chris Moorman, Shane Moorman, Adam Carnes, and Cody Roberts.
Paul Wayne Nix
Pontotoc
Paul Wayne Nix, 69, passed away Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023, in Tupelo at NMMC. He was born January 8, 1954. Services were Monday, September 4, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Antioch Cemetery.
Veteran
Wesley Clemons
Pontotoc
Wesley Jackson Clemons, age 55, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023 in Tunica County, MS. Wesley was born May 9, 1968 to Alvis and Rebekah Brown Clemons. He was an Army Veteran. Wesley was mechanically inclined and could fix anything, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, spending time with his pets, especially his dog, "Killer" and outdoor activities.
A memorial service was held Friday, September 1, 2023 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. David Hamilton officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of the services.
Survivors include his brother, Mark Clemons (Becky); a nephew, Chris Clemons, niece, Allison Cox and his former wife, Cassie Clemons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Avis and Rebekah Clemons and his nephew, Scott Clemons.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Nellie Bryant Faulkner
Pontotoc
Nellie Bryant Faulkner, 82, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Nellie was born on August 23, 1941, in Pontotoc County, MS to Carlton Wayne and Willise Brassfield Bryant. She was a member of Longview Baptist Church and was retired from Wal-Mart. She enjoyed going out to eat with her family.
Nellie is survived by her son, Jackie Faulkner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Byron Faulkner; one sister, Annette Bryant Ross; and one brother, Wayne Bryant.
Services will be Friday, September 1, 2023, at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Terry Faulkner officiating. Visitation will begin at 12PM and continue to service time. Burial will follow in Longview Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Brassfield, J.R. Parmer, Eddie Johnson, Russell Dyer, Carty Bryant, and Cal Bryant. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Corbin, Thad Ross, Chris Ross, Scotty Ross, and Glen Allen Ross.
Celeste Cossey
Pontotoc
Celeste Cossey , 75, passed away Friday, Aug 25, 2023, in Pontotoc at home. She was born July 13, 1948. Services were Saturday, September 2, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tupelo. Burial was in Cossey Family Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Billy Rex Patterson
Pontotoc
Billy Rex Patterson, 85, passed away August 23, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North MS, Oxford. Billy Rex was an electrician and longtime maintenance man for Jesco/Cooper Tire and retired from there. He was an avid outdoorsman, passing on the love of hunting, fishing, and the outdoors to his grandsons and anyone else who cared to go with him. He was a teacher at heart...and if you were ready to listen, to learn, he'd show you some things that you didn't know before. He was a family man to his core and showed his love freely to all of them and to those who weren't blood related, he was Nonnie to many.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Mary Jo Putt Patterson; his 4 daughters, Wanda Ferguson(Joe), Rhonda Mayo, Angie Crouch(Steve), and Lori Corbin(Tommy); 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Word and Helen Rowzee Patterson; 3 brothers, Bobby, R.M., and Frank Patterson; beloved son-in-law, James Mack "Jimmy" Mayo; and beloved grandson, Robert Alexander "Alex" Mayo.
Services were Sunday, August 27, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Burial followed in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Brad Mayo, Joey Ferguson, Jordan Ferguson, Kevin Brazil, Josh Graham, Patrick Ferguson, Noah Corbin, and Jonah Corbin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ricky Patterson, Robbie Patterson, Balford Patterson, Micah Butler, and David Henry.
