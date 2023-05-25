What will you do this Memorial Day? I remember how it was in 2020. There was no service. The court square was uncannily quiet. We have been able to return to full services since then. It is so easy to let this be another holiday that you celebrate with your family, but if a servicemen didn’t give their life, there would be no freedom to go out and enjoy your hamburgers and campers and boats.
This year, why don’t you go and leave a flag on the grave of a veteran to remember his sacrifice?
Our family knows what it means to lose one to the battlefield. We know the meaning of all gave some but some gave all.
I suppose the most striking memory I have of Memorial Days in the past are the pictures I’ve taken of my brother-in-law Mike Franks who served in Vietnam. He always attended each Memorial and Veteran’s Day services. Since he has gone to heaven I’ve seen coins left at his grave site. I’ve learned something interesting about leaving coins on a grave. Perhaps this will help you as you visit the graves of those you know throughout the rest of this week, and if you see coins on the grave stone, leave them there for this is what it means.
Penny – A penny on a grave means that a fellow serviceman or woman has recently stopped by to pay their respects, whether or not they knew them personally.
Nickel – A nickel on a grave means that the person who left it there trained with the deceased.
Dime – A dime on a grave means that the two served together at some point in their careers.
Quarter – A quarter on a grave means that the person who left it there was with the fallen soldier when they died.
Now if you are like me and have never been in the armed services, you might want to leave a flower. You can either buy a single rose or get some silk roses. Here are the symbols of three of the colors.
A red rose symbolizes love and grief while a white rose symbolizes eternal loyalty and purity. They are common for someone who died too soon. Yellow roses represent friendship and remembrance.
Speaking of friendship and remembrance, let’s talk about the most popular flower for this time of the year in connection with Memorial Day, and that is the poppy. You know what I mean, that little red flower that the veteran’s groups sell for us to wear.
The poppy as a symbol of war casualties started with a poem. In the spring of 1915, a Canadian artillery unit brigade surgeon named Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae saw bright red poppies blooming on the war-torn fields where so many soldiers had lost their lives, and he was moved to write “In Flanders Fields.”
That little poem started a movement that has benefited veteran’s organizations for generations with the sale of poppies.
Perhaps you may not get flowers and go buy a little flag and plant it on the grave of the ones you love. However you celebrate this Memorial Day, whatever you do, take a moment and be silent whether in the morning or late evening and remember those who gave their lives for us so we can breathe free and don’t ever forget their sacrifice.
And if you are anywhere in this county, you should take an hour of your time and come to the court square at 11 a.m. for the ceremonies. They are special.
Your children will learn not only of the sacrifice of others so they can jump rope or swim or play in the yard safely but they can learn how to respectfully retire Old Glory, the flag that we all dearly love. The flag that those men died to protect. It’s a way to teach them there are some things worth living for and there are some things worth dying for, and our country is it.
So take some time. Enjoy your day. But remember some gave all.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.