What will you do this Memorial Day? I remember how it was in 2020. There was no service. The court square was uncannily quiet. We have been able to return to full services since then. It is so easy to let this be another holiday that you celebrate with your family, but if a servicemen didn’t give their life, there would be no freedom to go out and enjoy your hamburgers and campers and boats.

