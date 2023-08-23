The Old Monroe Mission will celebrate 202 years this Sunday, August 27, 11:00 a.m. with anniversary and memorial services.
Speaker will be Justin Varnon Pastor of Woodland Baptist Church. A covered dish lunch will be immediately following under the pavilion. Bring a dish and join us.
When Rev. Thomas Stuart first came to Pontotoc in 1821 to minister to the Chickasaw Indians and build Monroe Mission he probably never dreamed that his legacy would live for more than 200 years.
In late May of 1820, Stuart arrived at Cotton Gin Port along the Tombigbee River. The Chickasaw Council, held on June 22, 1820, granted the missionaries permission to stay, and on January 27, 1821, Stuart and various families from South Carolina reached the site which would be the residence of the Presbyterian mission in Pontotoc, called the Monroe Mission for Chickasaw Indians and Natchez Trace travelers.
The families built houses, started self-sustaining farms, and preached to the Chickasaws. Within a month, a school opened and was home to sixteen new students from the Chickasaw nation and rapidly grew.
The first church was built in 1823. It was a 16 by 16 foot log cabin which faced south. One small window was covered by a clap board on leather hinges. A fire place warmed the congregation against the winter cold. When summer came there was a large arbor on the south side in front of the church for services to be held under.
The first person, French Nancy, was buried to the south of the arbor in 1826 followed closely by Father Stuarts daughter, Harriet, in June of 1828 and son, Thomas C., April 1829; thus marking the beginning of old Monroe Cemetery. The second church building was a larger log house daubed and chinked with clay. The pulpit was a high box type podium. The present church at the mission site was built in 1870.
It is in the present church that the celebration will be held this Sunday. So come and renew old acquaintances and enjoy fellowshipping in a building that has stood the test of time.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&