The seeds have been planted to produce a strong Master Gardener group in Pontotoc County. We are looking for new members who desire to add growth to the program.
Registration is now open for the online Master Gardener training, which will close on September 11. This course will be available beginning on October 3rd and must be completed by December 4th. The registration portal can be reached through the following link: https://ow.ly/2Y1B50PyCU3. Watch the short video at the top of the page to begin the wonderful journey to become a Master Gardener.
This column will describe the Master Gardener program and discuss requirements for membership. The goal is to recruit new members by answering frequently asked questions.
What are Master Gardeners?
The Master Gardener program is sponsored and administered by the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Master Gardeners serve as a branch of the Extension Service by using gardening knowledge and skills to serve communities throughout Mississippi.
What are the Requirements?
In exchange for 40 hours of consumer horticulture educational training, Master Gardeners are required to return 40 hours of volunteer service within one year of their original training. After the first year, Master Gardeners are required to complete 12 additional hours of training and 20 volunteer hours annually to maintain their certification.
What will I learn?
The Master Gardener training curriculum is second to none. MSU Extension Specialists offer expert instruction in the following areas.
Botany
Diseases
Entomology
Fruits and Nuts
Honeybee Care
Ornamentals
Propagation
Soils
Turfgrass
Vegetables
Weeds
The training will be offered in an easily accessible online format in 2023. Individuals can choose one of three educational options. The first is the Master Gardener Volunteer option, which includes the community service component. The cost is $125.
Next is the Home Gardening Course. This option is for individuals who want to complete the educational training but do not wish to complete the volunteer service requirements. The cost is $200. The last option allows for the purchase of one or more individual classes. The cost is $25 for each class.
For more information about the Pontotoc County Master Gardener program please contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&