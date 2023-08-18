When the Morton Salt Company introduced the slogan, “When it rains, it pours,” their intention was to make the American consumer aware that their salt was free flowing even on rainy days. I suspect they never dreamed that Americans would take the slogan to use when things go wrong. I suspect you, just as I, have said it many times when it seems that one calamity after another comes along. Those of us who are members of the Pontotoc Community Theater have been wondering, lately, when it will stop pouring. Our theatre already needed a new roof, and we were working to start a fundraiser to take care of that. Then during our children’s play in June, the air conditioning unit took its last breath and went to its final resting place. We are holding our breath and hoping our bad luck will not decide to come in threes. Goodness knows, we are still trying to catch up from lack of funds during COVID, so there is no way we could afford the cost of these two desperately needed repairs.
Currently we are accepting donations to keep our theatre going. Several individuals and businesses have generously donated enough to get the air going. Those of us who make up the cast for the fall production are very appreciative of that. Practice would, otherwise, be miserable. We know where to put the buckets when it rains, but hopefully we will raise enough money for the roof in time for the October show.
So many children are neither athletic or involved in organizations such as 4-H or scouts, but the theatre is a place for them to excel. Our theater offers two children’s productions each year. If you are a regular spectator, you know about the wonderful shows presented by our local, very talented young people. Children aren’t the only people in the community who enjoy providing family-friendly entertainment. We have a great many adults who enjoy being a part of the fall and spring shows. I am one of those people. I certainly do not profess to be an actress, but I thoroughly enjoy the challenge. I do not like to solicit money from people, and when the need arises, I tend to be a bit on the timid side. But when it comes to saving our theatre, I will muster up a smile and the courage to ask for help. Pontotoc is abundantly blessed to have a theatre to promote the arts and instill an interest in our young people. If you would like to help preserve theatrical excellence and entertainment in our county, please consider a tax-deductible contribution of any amount. I am confident that our citizens will come through to supply this need, and I hope you will plan to attend the fall production which will take place on October 21st and 22nd.
Have any of y’all visited the Pontotoc Farmer’s Market lately? My family has been enjoying the delicious corn that we have been purchasing from a nice man at the market. The other day I decided to tackle something new. I love street corn but had never tried to make it at home. I’d only eaten it at a restaurant or from a vendor. It wasn’t hard to find a recipe, but in fact it was difficult to decide which recipe to use. I selected the one that seemed simplest and geared more toward my culinary abilities. It was delicious! My younger granddaughter was delighted with the results and actually ate two ears. If you are looking for a different way to serve corn on the cob, you might consider googling a recipe for street corn and giving it a try.
In case you have not visited the farmer’s market, you are missing out on some wonderful fresh produce. I enjoy meeting the people who raise the products I buy. The other Saturday, I met the sweetest little girl who was assisting her father. They had a type of melon with which I was not familiar. For the life of me, I cannot remember what the girl called it, but when she finished telling me how delicious it was, I couldn’t resist taking one home with me. She was right! It was just like eating candy. I must return to purchase another and get the name of the melon. I suspect I will be drying a few seeds to plant next spring.
You just never know what you will find at the farmer’s market or who you will see there. Look around; you might even see me. If you do find me out and about, I hope you will take a minute to speak. It just makes my day to spend a minute or two with y’all.
The other Sunday at church a lady told me that she wished she could be happy all the time like I am. Little does she know that I am happy because I am around people, including her, who make me that way. Pontotoc has some of the finest folks I have ever had the pleasure of knowing, and it fills my heart with joy to be around y’all. Thank you for making Pontotoc such a delightful little slice of the South where Mississippi hospitality is alive and thriving.
