When the Morton Salt Company introduced the slogan, “When it rains, it pours,” their intention was to make the American consumer aware that their salt was free flowing even on rainy days. I suspect they never dreamed that Americans would take the slogan to use when things go wrong. I suspect you, just as I, have said it many times when it seems that one calamity after another comes along. Those of us who are members of the Pontotoc Community Theater have been wondering, lately, when it will stop pouring. Our theatre already needed a new roof, and we were working to start a fundraiser to take care of that. Then during our children’s play in June, the air conditioning unit took its last breath and went to its final resting place. We are holding our breath and hoping our bad luck will not decide to come in threes. Goodness knows, we are still trying to catch up from lack of funds during COVID, so there is no way we could afford the cost of these two desperately needed repairs.

