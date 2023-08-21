Has anyone ever said something hurtful to or about you or your family? I have endured, more than once, the pain and sadness inflicted by a vicious tongue. Though Mother was very wise, I found a few exceptions to her rules of wisdom. “Sticks and stones may break your bones, but words won’t hurt you,” I can still hear her say. Hurtful words may not cause black eyes, broken bones, nor bruises to the body like physical abuse does.

