Has anyone ever said something hurtful to or about you or your family? I have endured, more than once, the pain and sadness inflicted by a vicious tongue. Though Mother was very wise, I found a few exceptions to her rules of wisdom. “Sticks and stones may break your bones, but words won’t hurt you,” I can still hear her say. Hurtful words may not cause black eyes, broken bones, nor bruises to the body like physical abuse does.
Bruises from harsh words appear inside the body and are not as easily recognized as those from physical abuse. Verbal abuse can lead to poor mental health and lack of self-worth. This is a serious problem suffered by many people for years or even their entire life without anyone noticing.
During my teaching days, I witnessed too many cases of physical abuse, but I had students who struggled because they were degraded and made to feel worthless by their peers and even family members. These children generally went to the extreme of either becoming rebellious or withdrawn.
The same is true for adults. Far too many men and women become mentally beaten down through verbal abuse from their spouses. Take time to listen carefully to what a friend may tell you and look for signs of abuse. They probably won’t come right out and tell you because they are ashamed. If you believe a person is suffering from this kind of abuse, don’t push them to talk about it, but instead give them a friendly space and allow them the time they need to gain your trust.
When they feel comfortable expressing themselves, listen without judging or offering unsolicited advice. I know for those of us who are fixers, that can be difficult. Remember these people need gentle encouragement, so look for ways to give compliments, positive reinforcement, and a boost to their self-esteem. You may inspire them to muster the courage they need to seek help and get out of their abusive environment.
Sometimes I have difficulty deciding if I should intervene in a situation or simply mind my own business. Dale says I am always sticking my nose where it doesn’t belong. Little does he know the struggle I often undergo to decide when to and when not to introduce myself into a situation. Goodness knows, I have enough trouble keeping my ducks in a row without adding some buzzards to the waddle.
Bro. Lewis gave me a lot to think about the other week in his Sunday morning sermon. We have been going through the Book of Esther, and he was preaching from the end of chapter 2 and into chapter 3. You may recall toward the end of chapter 2 that Mordecai learned of a plot against the king. He told Esther who then warned the king. Of course, Mordecai did the right thing, but what if he had let it go and done nothing? Bro. Lewis then asked, “How do we know the right thing to do?”
He referred to an article written by Erin Conlon, PCC, JD which poses some questions to ask oneself when determining the right thing to do. We considered what might have been Mordecai’s answer to each question and how we can use this list in our daily lives. If you would care to get the full details, you may want to read the entire ten step article.
In a nutshell, Conlon suggests that we first take a step back to rationally think through the situation. Then she says to imagine possible outcomes and consider how this may affect you or any other individuals involved.
Hopefully we will all be willing to do the right thing through God’s guidance, even if it means adding a few buzzards to our already scattered waddles of ducks.
