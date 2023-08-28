I hope everyone had a safe and happy Labor Day weekend. Since the Warriors played at South Pontotoc on Thursday night, my Anna was able to start her short vacation early on Friday afternoon. She and Molly enjoyed a little extra rest after the first month of school. We had a good weekend, but unfortunately Tuesday morning came way too quickly.
Y’all know I live (sort-of) by the way of my raising. I have made a few alterations, but not many. When you are raised by Maxine Hodges and stray from her teachings, you can get ready to take a long guilt trip. I don’t like feeling guilty, so when Dale says not to worry about wearing white pants and sandals after Labor Day, his words just go in one ear and out the other. Mother insisted that we neither wear them after Labor Day nor before Easter. You know what I did. They are safely packed away until next spring. Before we blink, I guess it will be time to put away the rest of the summer clothing and start pulling out the warm fall colors.
On September 23rd, we will welcome the autumnal equinox or as we generally say, “the first day of fall.” I hope we get an early fall this year. We could do with some cool mornings to sit in the swing and enjoy a cup of coffee. I know my puppies are ready for cooler days, and I suspect many of you are also ready.
It would be nice to have a little preview of some cooler weather this weekend for the Bodock Festival. I am looking forward to this annual event, and I hope to see lots of y’all out and about. I’d love to take a few minutes to say, “hello” and chat a bit. During your time at Bodock, I do hope you will take a little time to check out what the Pontotoc Community Theatre will have to share. Even if you are just looking for some air conditioning, stop by and take a break. We have a very special guest who will be dropping by at 1:30 and believe me you don’t want to miss his show. Elvis Tribute Artist Randy Sanders will put on a free, yes, I said free, concert. Randy has told me that he will have a very special guest to open the show for him. I am looking forward to meeting Little Elvis. I have heard that he is very good. Watch out, Randy Sanders, he may give you a run for your money. During your day at Bodock, you might even get a sneak peek at some characters from the upcoming fall play. I understand that Barney Harris will be the master of ceremonies for this year’s event. I know he will do an outstanding job and would love for you to stop by and speak to him.
In addition to the Bodock Festival, you may want to mark your calendar for a few other dates to remember this month. On September 14, Friends of the Library will host Lunching With Books with guest speaker R. L. Lee. You are cordially invited to enjoy a light lunch and listen to the speaker talk about the mystery, Bridge to Death. Dale Killough will present special music from 11:30 until the program begins at noon. If you are a retiree of the education system, you will definitely want to remember our first meeting of the 2023-24 school year. The retired teachers’ organization, Pontotoc Retired Education Personnel (PREP), will meet at Yamato Steak House of Japan on West Oxford Street at 11:30 that morning. The meal is a Dutch treat. If you are not a member, we would love for you to come and check us out. We always have a good time together and will be discussing an agenda for this school year. Contrary to some belief, we do lots more than just eat and chat. We are interested in the welfare of our members and the benefits offered to us as we enjoy the age of retirement. It is also important to strive for excellence in education in any way we can be of assistance to our public schools. You will not be asked to do any more or any less than you want to do. We would love to have a good turn-out for our September meeting and hopefully welcome some new members. I would also like to thank the businesses who have supported our organization with treats and goodies. We are very blessed to know that our service to the children is appreciated by so many of you good folks. It makes my heart happy to know that our county takes such an interest in the importance of educating our young people. We have some excellent teachers in our schools, and I encourage you to assist and support these people in any way that you may be able.
I would like to thank the Pontotoc Progress for the excellent job they do in keeping us posted on our schools and their activities. I appreciate the posting of the weekly lunch menus and spotlighting students in athletic and academic success. I don’t know what I’d do without the wonderful school calendar we get each year just before the beginning of the school year. To the businesses who sponsor its publication I want to say, “Thank you very much.” As a grandmother who has way too much to keep up with, this calendar is an excellent resource.
Pontotoc countians recognize the importance of preparing our future leaders through a well-rounded education program. Though every child needs to be taught the basics, they do not all need to be educated in the same way. Obviously, they will have different ambitions and goals for their future, and we do a great job of preparing them in our county. The vocational program is an excellent example. The college preparation classes and dual enrollment programs are just the ticket for other students. Our children are not only allowed, but encouraged, to have a vision and set goals for themselves and then given the opportunity to successfully reach these goals. I’m not saying our education system is perfect. There are going to be problems anywhere, but as long as we work together and support each other, we can continue to offer the children of this county a better-than-average chance to become productive, positive, and polite members of society. I don’t know about you, but in my book that gets an A+.
