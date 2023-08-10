“Rise and shine'' is once again the order of the morning at the McClantoc and Smith houses. The grands have returned to school, short order breakfast is back, and Grandpa Dale’s early morning chauffeur service is up and running. I do hope the students and teachers are off to a good start and will have a great 2023-2024 school year. With the children back in school, the Pontotoc County Library will resume Lunching With Books tomorrow, August 10, at noon with Kelly Ferguson sharing her book, Mudcreek. I appreciate the library taking the summer to do special activities for the children, but I have really missed this monthly event. If you have never been to Lunching With Books, I highly recommend that you check it out. A light lunch is served, and we have some wonderful guest speakers.
The other day at therapy, we were talking about shelling peas into the lap of an apron. We laughed and guessed that most of these younger folks would not understand our conversation. One lady suggested that many of them would not even know what to do with an apron. Sadly, that may be true. My daughter and grands have grown up seeing me wear an apron. This simple garment is probably the most misunderstood and underappreciated clothing accessory on the market. You may think it is just a piece of cloth used to keep clothes from getting messy, but it is one of the most versatile things a person can wear for working around the house. Aprons do help protect our clothing, but let’s stop and think about their other uses and the different styles available. Basically, an apron will fit into the category of waist/4-way apron, bib apron or cobbler apron. The style of the apron is what makes it more or less serviceable for everyday use. The waist and 4-way aprons tie at the waist covering the lower part of the wearer, the bib apron basically covers the front of the wearer’s clothing, and the cobbler apron covers both the front and back and can be shirt or skirt length. Pockets or the lack of pockets are also important. The more pockets, the better is my opinion. Generally, I prefer a bib apron since I want more coverage when cooking or cleaning. I like a pocket on the bib and large patch pockets on the skirt. The skirt of the apron is great for carrying pretty much anything you might otherwise put in a bag, basket, or carrier. As a child I carried as many as three kittens and a few freshly gathered eggs in mine. The kittens followed me to the henhouse and needed a ride back to Mama Gert’s yard. The apron can be flapped in the wind to shew away bugs or critters, and works great as a towel, drying cloth, handkerchief, or tissue. I have wiped away quite a few tears with the tail of my apron and even used it on occasion for a child’s runny nose emergency. Aprons don’t have to be plain and certainly not ugly. They are available in all sorts of colors and designs. I have a pretty wide collection which includes seasonal, colorful, a special one given to me by Martha Stewart which is packed away with my other treasures, an I Love Lucy apron, and some gifted ones with writing on them that reminded friends and family of me. My niece sent one to me that describes me as a hot southern mess, and it is one of my favorites. If you give the simple apron a chance, I think you will find it to be a very good thing.
While writing about this basic accessory, it occurred to me that we have people all around us who are very much representative of the apron. I know this is hard to believe, but some people do not have an outgoing personality and are in fact, extremely shy. Therefore, they may be labeled as being stuck up and often excluded from group conversations or activities. Inwardly they long to be included, but they think they are not wanted or that they wouldn’t fit in with everyone else. Thus comes the stalemate, snooty vs exclusion. I challenge you to step outside the box and let that person know they are welcomed and accepted by you. Sometimes it takes a bit of an outgoing personality to get that shy person out of their comfort zone and loosen them up. You might be surprised to find that you have more in common than you would have ever imagined. I can tell you from experience with more than one of my friends, these folks will appreciate your friendship to its fullest. Remember, though, that all personalities don’t click, and you may not become besties, but you will better understand that person and probably enjoy a causal relationship. I think it is good to have a few besties and an unlimited number of friends and casual acquaintances. Sadly, there will be times when you do your best and find that person who truly believes they are too good to associate with you. Don’t let it get you down. As Mother used to say, “You tried. Now, put it out of your mind, consider the source, and go about your merry way.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.