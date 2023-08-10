“Rise and shine'' is once again the order of the morning at the McClantoc and Smith houses. The grands have returned to school, short order breakfast is back, and Grandpa Dale’s early morning chauffeur service is up and running. I do hope the students and teachers are off to a good start and will have a great 2023-2024 school year. With the children back in school, the Pontotoc County Library will resume Lunching With Books tomorrow, August 10, at noon with Kelly Ferguson sharing her book, Mudcreek. I appreciate the library taking the summer to do special activities for the children, but I have really missed this monthly event. If you have never been to Lunching With Books, I highly recommend that you check it out. A light lunch is served, and we have some wonderful guest speakers.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you