My goodness! It looks like Cupid has been a busy little fellow. Everywhere I turn, I see hearts. Whether in the form of candy, decorations, or designs on clothing, love seems to be in the air. February may be the shortest month of the year, but it isn’t short on holidays and silly observances. U.S. Presidents Lincoln and Washington were born in February. Presidents Day is observed on the third Monday of the month.
Groundhog Day, on the second day, is one of my least favorite celebrations. Though I am not a fan of the rodent, I do feel sorry for him. The poor critter is suddenly stirred from his peaceful slumber to face a crowd of people with bright lights and is expected to predict the weather without even a cup of coffee to get him awake. If it was a dreary old day, I’d crawl back into my snuggly hole. Wouldn’t you?
Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14. There is no telling how many pounds of candy is purchased and given out on that day. I like to wait until it is marked down and enjoy mine a few days later. Now that says, “Love”, to me. And to top it off, every four years we have Leap Day on the 29 of February. These are only the holidays known to most of us. Believe it or not there are silly observances for each day of the month. Many of these involve food, especially soups and comfort foods such as pizza. I noticed that an observance for February 15, the day of the Retired Teachers Meeting, is National Gumdrop Day. Maybe we can find some heart shaped gumdrops on clearance to enjoy while we meet.
With love as the obvious theme for this month, I am drawn to Paul’s thirteenth chapter of the First Epistle to the Corinthians where he covers the subject of Love.
1 Corinthians 13: If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. 2 If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. 3 If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.
4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.
8 Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away. 9 For we know in part and we prophesy in part, 10 but when completeness comes, what is in part disappears. 11 When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me. 12 For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known. 13 And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.
Those are some powerful words, and they should give each of us something to consider as we evaluate ourselves. Do others see love in us? I hope so. I pray that God will continue to work on me that I may present a more loving spirit toward my fellow man. - I realize that I am a work in progress and always in need of improvement as I will never be perfect during my days in human form.
Of Paul’s writing, the love chapter is one of my favorites. His words are as true today as they were when they were written. If we take the time to read all of Paul’s letters, we will probably find ourselves doing lots of soul-searching. After all sin is sin, and America has turned a blind eye to many sinful ways and allowed them to wiggle their way into what is considered socially acceptable. I don’t know about you, but I am bothered about the world in which my grands are growing up and will be part of as adult Americans. I ask you to consider joining me in prayer for our country and our world. I was talking to a friend the other day and she half-jokingly said something that I sadly realized was as true as any words that have ever been spoken. She said, “If we got letters from Paul, we’d be getting a humdinger about now.” I immediately replied that Paul’s letter to the Americans would, without a doubt, be the longest book in the Bible.
If you want to have a little fun in February, you may want to look up the silly observances for each day of the month. If nothing else, some of them might bring a chuckle or two. Maybe the groundhog will wake up hungry and stay out to search for something yummy for his tummy. On the other hand, if he gets grouchy and goes back in the hole, just remember how you might feel if you were in his place. Early spring or not, try to enjoy yourself one day at a time. Show a little love, give the world a smile, and stay warm.
