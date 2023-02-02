My goodness!  It looks like Cupid has been a busy little fellow.  Everywhere I turn, I see hearts.  Whether in the form of candy, decorations, or designs on clothing, love seems to be in the air.  February may be the shortest month of the year, but it isn’t short on holidays and silly observances.  U.S. Presidents Lincoln and Washington were born in February.   Presidents Day is observed on the third Monday of the month. 

