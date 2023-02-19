I hope everyone had a lovely Valentine holiday, and you were able to spend Love Bird Day with someone special. Like any birds Dale and I get our feathers ruffled and sometimes have fowl moments, but at the end of the day he is the only ole rooster for this chick. I guess 45 years of marriage without pecking each other’s eyes out is proof of that.
Speaking of chickens, I think some breeds are especially beautiful, and I certainly appreciate the eggs we get from all breeds. I enjoy decorating with chicken patterns and knick-knacks, and even have an apron with a big rooster on it. I haven’t found a way to cook chicken that I don’t like, but I am not one of those people who would consider making a pet out of a chicken.
Mama Gert and Granddaddy Anderson kept chickens when I was a child. I loved to watch them, especially when an old hen had a bunch of biddies. One day, I just couldn’t resist picking up one of the little critters. Mama Gert had always warned me to leave them alone, but I couldn’t help myself. As soon as I grabbed the little bundle of feathers, I felt the sharp claws in my back and the mother hen pecking my head. Mama Gert ran out of the house screaming for me to put it down, but I just squeezed it closer to my chest. She grabbed the frightened biddy and threw it to the ground. The hen jumped down, gathered her brood, and away they went. I have had no desire to touch another live chicken after that day.
Before the chicken incident I would feel sorry for the poor critters when Mama Gert would wring their necks to make a big pan of chicken and dressing or fried chicken. As you might suspect, being attacked by the hen relieved me of any sympathy I had for future chickens selected for supper.
Of course, I grew up and realized that the mother hen was just protecting her young, but I have never wanted to get chummy with another live chicken. When we were in Key West, chickens were free range. In fact, they strutted down the streets, sidewalks and even into outdoor eateries. I enjoyed watching them but always from a little distance. The only chickens I’ll allow to get close to my body are the beautiful ones on my clothing and linens.
Understand that I don’t want to, in any way, rid the farms of chickens. Even at the price, eggs are one of the most versatile products we can buy. Breakfast, lunch, or supper there is always a place for eggs. They are a necessary ingredient in so many different foods that are not even thought of as ‘egg dishes’. I don’t know about you, but the first thing I think of is a good ole egg sandwich. The twists people put on that simple sandwich could fill a book.
I prefer mine scrambled with chopped onion, salt and pepper and served between two pieces of toast smeared with mayonnaise. Forget the sandwich, the versions of scrambled eggs are endless. I will admit that I had second thoughts about making my buttermilk pies last fall due to the increased price and the number of eggs required to make my typical batch. But we found a really good buy on eggs and stocked up for pie day.
As it turned out I was needed out of state to help some relatives move into their new home. I was away for two weeks including the week of Thanksgiving and did not get the baking done. What happened to all those eggs? They didn’t go to waste. Dale and the grands put them to good use while I was gone and even had a few left when I returned. I was treated to one of Dale’s egg sandwiches the first morning I was back, and it was so good. He can make them much better than I can, and they are a breakfast we both enjoy.
I know prices have increased in many food departments, but I just can’t agree with the man in the check-out line at the grocery store the other day. He said that with the prices of milk and eggs he probably needs to buy a cow and some chickens. I grew up on a dairy farm with cows. My grandparents also milked cows in addition to raising hogs and chickens. I know what it is like to be responsible for the chores that go along with having such livestock and am not ready to bring any to my house. I appreciate the folks who raise and care for these animals and birds so that we can have the luxury of incorporating their products into our daily meals without the tremendous challenges that go along with the job. I am thankful that the days of our family milking cows, slopping hogs, gathering eggs, and picking feathers are just memories. If I had to go back to those ways, I have no doubt that I would remember how and could do it. I also remember saving the Sears and Roebuck catalog to put in the outhouse, but we will be in bad shape if it comes back to that. The catalog has been discontinued, so I guess we’d have to go back to saving corn cobs.
All corny jokes aside, how we get our milk and eggs and high prices make us grumble, BUT I’m sure you agree with me that we are some of the most blessed people in the world. We often take for granted our access to what we consider basic comforts of life that many people in other countries might consider luxuries. Not only did God allow us to be Americans, but He sweetened the pot by granting us the privilege of living in this little slice of the South that we call home. I grumble, too, but I also take time to give thanks for the many blessings I enjoy each day. I invite you to count your blessings. Name them one by one, and it may surprise you to see what God has done.