Dale and I had been talking for a long time about visiting Bellevue Baptist Church to hear Bro. Lewis preach.  We decided to kick off the new year by going.  After all, this year is supposed to be about not procrastinating, so it seemed like a good time to go.  Not only did we enjoy the sermon, but we were warmly welcomed by the congregation including several Toccopola home folks and a friend from high school, Betty Williams.  I am glad we went that morning, and I can honestly say, “It was good to have been in the house of the Lord.”   What a blessing!

