Dale and I had been talking for a long time about visiting Bellevue Baptist Church to hear Bro. Lewis preach. We decided to kick off the new year by going. After all, this year is supposed to be about not procrastinating, so it seemed like a good time to go. Not only did we enjoy the sermon, but we were warmly welcomed by the congregation including several Toccopola home folks and a friend from high school, Betty Williams. I am glad we went that morning, and I can honestly say, “It was good to have been in the house of the Lord.” What a blessing!
The other day I was trying to send my column to the Progress, and it would not send in a readable form. I had no idea what I had done to the computer to make it act up like it did. I called Regina and explained my situation. She checked the e-mail and returned my call to let me know that she had fixed my blunder. “You are a technological genius”, I congratulated her. “I could not get the thing to work. It wanted to gee when I told it to haw.” She laughed and admitted that sometimes she has the same problem with her machine. Then she giggled and reminded me that we have to be our age to understand the meanings of gee and haw. I reckon that is true. My grands have no clue what it means other than just something I say when I am frustrated with something that I can’t get to work properly. Gee means to go to the right and haw is to the left. Therefore, if a farmer tells his mule to gee haw, the poor critter is confused as to which direction to go. I guess that is what happened to my computer. It did not know what to do! I will admit that I am not very tech savvy. My grands and nieces and nephews have taught me lots of what I am able to do on my phone. It never ceases to amaze me at the things they can make it do.
For Christmas, Dale and I gifted each other with a Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven/Air Fryer. We are still in the learning process, but when we get it figured out the thing is supposed to be able to do all sorts of cooking. You would think that with so many modern conveniences, I would have plenty of time to do all sorts of things in the house. Well, I am working on making better use of my time, but that is a work in progress. One day my friend called on the phone and asked me what I was doing. I realized that I was doing laundry (washer and dryer both going), washing dishes (dishwasher going) and vacuuming (Roomba running) all at the same time I was paying bills on the computer. Wow! It makes me feel tired to just think about all the housework I was getting done while I talked with her on the phone. Technology is something else, but sometimes I worry that it makes some of us a bit too lazy. Alexa keeps track of my grocery list, and Dale can just pull it up on his phone when he gets to the store. The children use technology when they are doing homework. They have no desire to use a dictionary when the machine will spell words for them and do simple math calculations. When I taught math to my junior high students, a calculator was not allowed in my classroom. They were instructed to use the one God gave them in their heads. Now my grands only have to know how to set up the equation, and technology does the simple brain work. Don’t get me wrong. I am a fan of the computer, my phone and Alexia, but I do believe we need to practice simple brain skills to keep the ole noggin working properly.
One of my favorite things about these smart machines is their ability to find recipes for me. During my visit with family in North Alabama, I saw an eggnog pie recipe. Later when I wanted to make the recipe I could not remember where I had seen it. I called my niece, but she could not remember either. Out of curiosity I asked my phone to find the recipe and just like magic it appeared on the screen.
I never dreamed I would have a special watch when I was a child reading Dick Tracey in the comics, and now I have one that exceeds what his could do. I am just waiting for us to make the Jetson scene and have Rosey do my housework. I told Dale that if he ever gets to where he can’t do our driving, we could get one of those cars that is voice activated. He did not think that would work very well if the car could not understand my Southern speech any better than my watch and phone do. He said that there was no telling where the car would take me. That may be true because some of my texts turn out really odd. I can’t tell you how many friends and relatives have called to find out what I was trying to text to them. I have learned to refrain from using some words and phrases in my texts such as ice, nibble, assume, ask, as soon, and as you. If you get a weird text from me, please remember that my devices often haw when I tell them to gee. Someone really should program these contraptions to understand Southern English.
I will be sending out texts and Facebook notes about the upcoming meeting of the retired teachers. If you would like to join us, we will meet on January 18 at Yamato SteakHouse of Japan at 11:30 a.m. The meal is a Dutch treat, and we would love to have all retired teachers there. I always enjoy my time with these folks, and I expect you would too. I suspect many of your phones keep a calendar of events, so you might want to set it for that day. I hope you have a good week. Stay warm and share a hug with someone special on these chilly days.
