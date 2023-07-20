Congratulations to Sara and William Bramlett on their celebration of fifty years of marriage. I was honored to attend the event where I saw so many familiar faces, and I am sure each one would agree that everything was beautiful, the food was delicious, and those two love birds looked very happy.
I had always admired the outward beauty of the century-old First Presbyterian Church on South Main Street but had never had an opportunity to go inside until I attended the Bramlett's reception. I was taken aback by the beauty of the sanctuary and the tranquil feeling that came over me when I entered the building. It felt so inviting and gave me that feeling that we get sometimes when it feels like we’ve been somewhere before, but we know we have not. The afternoon was made even more enjoyable by accompanying my sweet friend, Lisa Lucius, to the event. I enjoy our time together, and she always puts a smile on my face. It was indeed a beautiful day to visit a beautiful church to celebrate a beautiful couple with my friend who is just as beautiful on the inside as the outside.
Where has the month gone? I don’t see how it can be that my grands are already into student registration for the upcoming school year. Molly is ending her summer break by taking a trip with Robin and Brent to the home of the mouse in Florida, and I suspect they are looking for innovative ways to beat the heat.
My Anna is involved in the Color Guard Academy this week and is certainly missing her lazy days of summer vacation. Next week will be the local band camp, and the next thing we know the girls will be returning to school. It is hard to think that they will be at the junior high and the high school. It seems like just yesterday when they were eagerly anticipating their upcoming kindergarten experiences.
I remember how much I enjoyed my summer vacations as a youngster, through college, and even after I began my teaching career. Though I never voiced it, inwardly I dreaded returning to school. Certainly, it was not because I did not want to work. I was happy to work on the farm during the summers, and while attending college my summer job was in a hot factory that made car parts.
I think my dread of school was centered around my personal fear of failure. Despite the butterflies in my stomach, I remembered my raising and did just what Mother had taught me. I dug down deep for courage and faced my anxieties with a smile, faith, and an extra dose of determination. I suspect many of you can relate, because you were also seedlings of the South being nourished and pruned to grow into a new crop of steel magnolias. I was recently watching a television show about women of the South. I can’t remember exactly how the narrator worded it, but she suggested that Southern gals may appear to be as sweet as honey and as delicate and beautiful as the flowers from which the nectar was collected, but underneath they are as tough as nails.
Naturally some of us develop a little punier than others and weather storms with more difficulty. Ultimately, some of us may possibly even lose a branch or two from strong winds. So, when we face the elements associated with life, the main thing is for us to remain well rooted and learn to bend but not break.
Behind closed doors, even those with the toughest outward appearance occasionally find themselves growing frail under the weight of life’s inclement conditions. I can remember times when I would be upset and not want to do anything but stay home and have my own little pity party. I know Mother would have done anything she could to make me feel better and would have taken away the hurt if she’d had the ability. Mother would listen and give me the space I needed, and she always provided the ultimate cure for whatever troubled me, ice cream.
But after a short pity party, she would tell me it was time to get it out of my system and go about life. That meant to dry my eyes, smear on a little lipstick, and walk out that door with my head held high and a smile on my face. I suspect more of you than not know just what I’m talking about. Hopefully these experiences have taught us to be careful about judging other people, especially when it comes to envy.
How often have you heard someone say they wished they could live more like someone else? After walking a few steps in the other person’s shoes, the envy might quickly dissipate. Just because it looks like Sweet Jane Doe has it all, she might wish she could trade places with you. We don’t know what goes on behind closed doors nor how much ice cream she may need to get through the day.
