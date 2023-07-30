Ears, ears, and more ears! Robin, Brent, and Molly have returned from their visit to the Mouse Nest. They have plenty of mouse ears, but thus far they have not grown any tails. I have never known anyone who enjoyed Disney World like they do. Robin calls the place her second home. I guess it is sort of like me on a cruise ship where I am in my ‘happy place’. Anna has been doing the thing that makes her happy, too. Last week she completed Color Guard Academy and this week she is attending the local band camp. It looks like for the next few months the football field will be her Friday night home away from home. Can you believe we are only a month away from football season? Since my grandchild will be there, I guess I’ll need to record Blue Bloods on Friday nights and get comfortable on the bleachers. Mercy me, I hope we get an early fall with some pleasant evenings under those Friday night lights and for swing sitting and whatever else comes along. With our grands, Dale and I never know when nor where our presence may be requested, but we are thankful for every opportunity we have to make memories with the girls.
“All good things must come to an end,” or so I have been told. Today will be our last day of Bible Study at my friend’s house. I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this and will certainly miss our weekly meetings. We, in the group, are of an older generation, but the study is being led by a young lady who is an amazing witness to everyone she meets. Danielle genuinely displays the personality of a young adult abiding by the scripture, “Don't let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in life, in love, in faith and in purity.”—1 Timothy 4:12
It has been refreshing to consider her youthful perspective of God’s word as she has pointed out some concepts that I had never before considered. I am thankful for this young woman and others in the growing crop of Christians who will be the leaders, teachers, and church family of tomorrow. I plead with you to join me and pray for these young people to be strong and hold to their faith as they face an uncertain future.
I remember how much my life was influenced by my association with the BSU (Baptist Student Union) at IJC. It was wonderful to spend time with other Christian students and make memories that will last a lifetime. We often visited the home churches of our members and would give our testimonies during the Sunday morning worship services. I remember our sponsor, Mr. Hayden Watkins, who was such a fine mentor for us and would travel with our group to visit the churches. He always concluded our introduction by saying, “they tell me that these young people are going to the dogs. Well, if that is true, I’ll buy myself a flea collar and go right along with them.” The confidence he showed in us made a tremendous impression on me, and that is how I feel about today’s crop of young Christians. If you tell me they are going to the dogs, I will not buy a collar like Mr. Watkins suggested. Those things don’t last very long and certainly don’t match any of my outfits. I’ll just chew a three-month flea pill and go right along with them. The principles upon which this nation was founded will be left to their care and they must be prepared to stand up for what is right. Though our country seems to sink deeper and deeper into a bog of sin, we are not beyond hope. The Bible tells us in 2Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” This scripture is clear, and what we do with it is up to each of us to decide. I know what some of you may be thinking. It is true that one person may not make a big difference but look what happens when one little raindrop joins with a bunch more and we have a flood.
