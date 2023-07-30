Ears, ears, and more ears! Robin, Brent, and Molly have returned from their visit to the Mouse Nest. They have plenty of mouse ears, but thus far they have not grown any tails. I have never known anyone who enjoyed Disney World like they do. Robin calls the place her second home. I guess it is sort of like me on a cruise ship where I am in my ‘happy place’. Anna has been doing the thing that makes her happy, too. Last week she completed Color Guard Academy and this week she is attending the local band camp. It looks like for the next few months the football field will be her Friday night home away from home. Can you believe we are only a month away from football season? Since my grandchild will be there, I guess I’ll need to record Blue Bloods on Friday nights and get comfortable on the bleachers. Mercy me, I hope we get an early fall with some pleasant evenings under those Friday night lights and for swing sitting and whatever else comes along. With our grands, Dale and I never know when nor where our presence may be requested, but we are thankful for every opportunity we have to make memories with the girls.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you