I hope everyone had a great July 4th and made lots of new memories with friends and family. Robin and family were home to celebrate the holiday with us. We are so blessed to be able to spend quality time with Robin, Brent, and the grands. I treasure every opportunity to make new memories, especially while the girls are young.
Time seems to fly, and they are growing up entirely too quickly. It is hard to believe we have a teen and a pre-teen who already think they are grown. And I guess, before we know it, they will be.
For the past few weeks, I have attended a ladies’ Bible study hosted by a precious friend. Our group has thoroughly enjoyed gathering in her beautiful home and studying from God's word. As we are walking through the scriptures, I have become aware of some things that I had not thought about until now. I guess it is sort of like watching a favorite movie over and over and each time catching something I had never noticed.
I think people are that way, too. The more I am around a person, the more I learn about them. I can think I know all about someone who has been my friend for years and all of a sudden, I learn something new about them. I find that to even be true of Dale and me. After being together for over 46 years, I realize each day that there is still plenty to learn about him and vice versa I suspect.
Today we will celebrate our daughter’s birthday, and even after 36 years, she never ceases to surprise us. I suspect some of y’all have also been surprised to learn something new about a person that you thought you knew like the back of your hand?
Actually, I am constantly finding new age spots and marks on the back of my hand. Do you suppose the real meaning behind that old saying could be that we really don’t know the backs of our hands as well as we think we do? I’ll ponder on that during my swing sitting time.
Y’all know how much I love my swing, but this year I have had a real problem with flies. The basil and rosemary do a great job of keeping away mosquitoes, and we don’t generally have such a fly problem. The fly traps usually take care of that but not this year. The traps are working because we are constantly emptying the bags, but they just can’t keep up with this year’s abundance of the pests.
They aren’t so much house flies nor horse flies nor green flies but little black biting flies. I googled them and learned that Mississippi has been experiencing an increase in the population of these little biters over the past few years. Are any of y’all having the same problem at your house? They worry my poor pups to no end, and I can’t even walk out to pick my tomatoes without several swarming around my legs. In case you haven’t figured it out yet, I don’t like these flies. I wish they would fly away, fly away, fly away home and go right back from where they came.
I don’t like slugs either. The other day at aqua therapy we were discussing our gardens, and one of the ladies shared a great solution to get rid of the pesky, slimy crawlers. She has been putting eggshells around her strawberry plants, and she was thrilled with the way they have kept the slugs away. I just thought I’d pass that tidbit of information along to any of you who may be interested.
I’m not joking when I say that some insects really bug me.
Q: What kind of fly has a frog in its throat?
A: A hoarse fly
Q: What do little fireflies eat after school?
A: A light snack
Q: What do you call a rabbit with fleas?
A: Bugs Bunny
And that’s all folks!
