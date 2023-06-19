A friend of mine has a set of dishes exactly like a set I acquired many years ago. She was having company of six people, but her set only served four people. Since I had an exact four-piece setting, she wanted to use mine. I realized that they had not been unpacked since we moved to Pontotoc, so I figured I probably would not need them. I gifted them to my friend so she would have an eight-piece setting. She was thrilled. Later she told me that one of her guests dabbled in antiques and was just delighted to see our dishes. I don’t know if they would even be considered vintage but certainly not antique. Good grief! What would he say if he could see the dishes that were passed down to me from my grandmothers? I began to wonder what these dealers consider to be antique or vintage. So, I googled how old something has to be to be antique. I was relieved to find out that since I am not over one hundred years old, I am not an antique. However, since I am over forty years old, it seems that I would be considered vintage. “Of age” is the definition I found for vintage, but it went on to mention that dealers generally use forty years as a guide. However, this does not apply when buying an antique tag for a motor vehicle. In Mississippi, a car is considered an antique when it is 25 years old. At least I now have a guide to distinguish my vintage dishes from those that are definitely antique. This antique/vintage experience got me to thinking about some of my treasures that have been a precious part of my childhood and adult life.
I looked around my house and considered how blessed I am to have so many belongings that were passed down to me from my parents and grandparents. Each one brought back special memories from another time and another place. I looked up at a painting from Mama and Granddaddy’s house. I am sure it holds no monetary value, but for me it is priceless. For a spell, I found myself turning back time to a little girl gazing into the painting that hung above the green couch in Mama Gert’s living room. The painting was of a family traveling in a carriage pulled by a pair of horses. The little girl, in my mind’s eye, would sit for hours making up stories about the family and to where they were traveling.. “Horses, mules, Granddaddy,” ran through my mind and I immediately returned to the present. I remembered something that my cousin, Sam, had given to me a few years ago. He had a singletree that had belonged to his daddy, Uncle Earl Anderson. My granddaddy had given it to Uncle Earl many years ago. Sam suspected it had belonged to Granddaddy’s and Uncle Earl’s father, and he had sent it with Granddaddy when he got married and bought his own set of mules. That made sense with Granddaddy being several years older than Uncle Earl. Sam and I figured that would make it well over a hundred years old and definitely an antique.
Granddaddy never worked the field nor garden with a tractor. Even after Daddy gave up using the horses and bought a second-hand Massey Ferguson tractor around 1960, Granddaddy preferred working his mules. I saw him use the singletree many times. I don’t know when he gave it to Uncle Earl, but I suspect it was sometime in the early 1980’s. Since it had belonged to Granddaddy long before it belonged to Uncle Earl, Sam thought I should have it. I thought that was very kind of him and accepted it with delight.
Just looking at the piece of wood takes me back to the yard where I can see a little girl waiting and watching for Granddaddy to come in from the field for the noon-time meal. He would generally leave the wagon and farm tools in the field and just bring in the mules for food, water, and rest. I can see him in my mind’s eye coming up over the hill riding Old Ada and leading Sheila. After he watered the mules, he would throw me up on Ada’s back and lead us to the barn. I loved watching him shell dry corn with his rough bare hands for the mules while they switched horseflies with their tails. Then he and I would walk hand-in-hand to the house to see what Mama Gert had cooked. Though Granddaddy’s hands were calloused and rough from years of hard work, it didn’t bother me. I loved holding Granddaddy’s hand and knowing I was always safe when he held my hand in his.
I suspect y’all know just what I’m talking about when it comes to good memories. I’d wager that every one of us could put our hands on something that would flood our hearts and minds with happiness. Our memories are a gift, and we may regret it if we don’t take time to enjoy them. Oh, Mercy Me! I just found myself singing from that old hymn:
Precious memories, how they linger
How they ever flood my soul
In the stillness, of the midnight
Precious sacred scenes unfold
Precious father, loving mother
Fly across the lonely years
And old home scenes, of my childhood
In fond memory appears
I invite you to join me in counting our blessings, be thankful that we do have precious memories, pray that they will continue to linger, and take the opportunity to make new ones each and every day.
