A friend of mine has a set of dishes exactly like a set I acquired many years ago. She was having company of six people, but her set only served four people. Since I had an exact four-piece setting, she wanted to use mine. I realized that they had not been unpacked since we moved to Pontotoc, so I figured I probably would not need them. I gifted them to my friend so she would have an eight-piece setting. She was thrilled. Later she told me that one of her guests dabbled in antiques and was just delighted to see our dishes. I don’t know if they would even be considered vintage but certainly not antique. Good grief! What would he say if he could see the dishes that were passed down to me from my grandmothers? I began to wonder what these dealers consider to be antique or vintage. So, I googled how old something has to be to be antique. I was relieved to find out that since I am not over one hundred years old, I am not an antique. However, since I am over forty years old, it seems that I would be considered vintage. “Of age” is the definition I found for vintage, but it went on to mention that dealers generally use forty years as a guide. However, this does not apply when buying an antique tag for a motor vehicle. In Mississippi, a car is considered an antique when it is 25 years old. At least I now have a guide to distinguish my vintage dishes from those that are definitely antique. This antique/vintage experience got me to thinking about some of my treasures that have been a precious part of my childhood and adult life.

