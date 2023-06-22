So many familiar faces showed up to watch the children’s play, Hansel and Gretel. I was tickled pink to be asked to serve as the greeter for the play. I thoroughly enjoyed helping the theatre, but I really enjoyed getting the opportunity to visit with y’all. I met some really nice folks, too. A lady from Grenada, MS was there for the first time. She was so impressed with the talent we have in Pontotoc that she purchased a Pontotoc Community Theatre t-shirt and said she was going to let her friends know about our theatre.
We appreciate any advertising we can get, and wearing one of our t-shirts is a great way to do so. By purchasing a t-shirt, you support the theatre in two ways: financial support and visual advertising. We still have shirts available and would love to get one on as many folks as possible.
I was thrilled to see a couple attend all three productions. The sweet lady and man said they are even thinking about trying out for the upcoming fall production. I understand that tryouts will be the first week in August. Watch the Progress and the theatre Facebook page for information closer to time. I want to salute the cast and directors for making Hansel and Gretel one of the best productions I have seen. My sweet friend, Wanda Waldrop, outdid herself as the Gingerbread Witch, and the children looked and sounded like they might have just jumped right off the pages of the storybook, itself. If you were there, I am sure you would agree.
On May 28, Dale and I drove to New Orleans and boarded a Carnival cruise ship, The Glory. We had a grand time onboard and visiting Key West, Freeport, and Nassau. Those of you who know me are probably not surprised, because I love to cruise. Put me on one of those ships and I’m in my ‘Happy Place’. Key West is one of our favorite destinations, and as usual we were greeted by the chickens and the nice folks. We couldn’t leave without some conch fritters for lunch.
Then we walked over to Kermit’s for frozen key lime pie on a stick. I love it, but when we got there, they introduced me to the key lime ice cream. I couldn’t resist a double scoop in a waffle cone. It was the best ice cream I have ever put across my tongue. Dale ate frozen key lime pie on a stick for me. We were really surprised and delighted to actually meet the one and only Kermit as he was coming in from a delivery.
Kermit Carpenter has been delighting folks with his tasty treats for over 30 years. He was so friendly and did not hesitate to pose for a picture. Of course, I couldn’t leave Key West without shopping for a new chicken shirt. I still have the first one I ever bought there about 25 years ago.
In Freeport, I went by to speak to a Christian woodworker I had met there last year. He was still in the same hut, carving a new creation, and living for Jesus. On this trip I met Monica and her husband. They witness to everyone who enters their shop, and when they found out that we, too, are Christian we had a nice chat. It turned out that they are Baptist, and Dale took a picture of her and me so I could show people my Baptist sister in the Bahamas. We enjoyed chatting with folks there, shopping and sightseeing a bit.
The last stop was Nassau. We had not been there in years. When we were supposed to go there last year, they were still building the new port and we detoured to Bimini. Nassau had definitely changed since our visit around 25 years ago. I was sad to see that the simplicity of the port had been traded in for a newer, bigger, and much more congested location. We were pooped when we returned to the ship for a late lunch and a nap on Serenity Deck.
The seven days passed entirely too quickly. We had a wonderful time, ate some excellent food, enjoyed topnotch entertainment, and brought some fantastic memories home with us. I think the grands and our four-legged babies were happy to see us. The grands and Robin had been taking care of the critters, and I know they were happy to give that job back to Dale and me.
Though we enjoyed the trip, I hated to be gone when Randy Sanders entertained at the Farmer’s Market. I understand that he did a great job. I want to thank Sandra Wiesner and Edna Scott for getting my Elvis Tribute t-shirt from Randy and for getting it to me. Where would we be without good friends? I am abundantly blessed with amazing folks, and I appreciate each and every one of you.
On behalf of the Pontotoc Retired Teachers, I would also like to thank Regina Butler and the Progress for your coverage of our retirement supper and for all the support you have given to our organization.
Earlier I told you about the amazing key lime ice cream and pie on a stick at Kermit’s in Key West. Well, the other day Dale was looking at the June/July edition of Southern Living and called me to look at what he had found. This issue covers coastal living and an article discussed favorite treats by location. Florida’s treat was key lime pie and their readers had voted their favorite place as Kermit’s in Key West. How much fun!
We had just been there, and I had something the article did not have. I had a picture of Kermit and even his delivery truck parked on the street in the back of the picture. Was I tickled? You’d better believe I was. If you get a chance to read this edition of the magazine, I think you will enjoy the article.
Another coincidence I want to share with you concerns Monica from Freeport. When we got home and I posted pictures from our trip, I got a message from a friend in Alabama. She and her mother had recently been on a cruise to fulfill her stepfather’s wish of sprinkling his ashes in the Bahamas. She recognized Monica in the photo and wanted to share that they had also met and what a sweet Christian witness Monica had been to them. I guess it is a small world, and Sister Monica is doing her part to bring us together.
