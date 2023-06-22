So many familiar faces showed up to watch the children’s play, Hansel and Gretel. I was tickled pink to be asked to serve as the greeter for the play. I thoroughly enjoyed helping the theatre, but I really enjoyed getting the opportunity to visit with y’all. I met some really nice folks, too. A lady from Grenada, MS was there for the first time. She was so impressed with the talent we have in Pontotoc that she purchased a Pontotoc Community Theatre t-shirt and said she was going to let her friends know about our theatre.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you