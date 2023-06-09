Wow! It is hard to believe we are into the middle of the year. It seemed like just yesterday that we were welcoming spring and now it will soon be gone.
Just like our lives, the seasons come and then they are gone in what seems like the blink of an eye. We aren’t getting any younger and time waits for no one, so let us be careful not to waste a precious second. I lost someone very dear to me last month, and now I regret not spending more time with him.
I procrastinated when I should have been visiting and now it is too late. I can never go back and make up for my negligence. I am going to try to do better about checking in on people and showing them how much I care about them.
We are all busy but let me encourage you to take time to make memories with the people in your life. We never know when it will be too late. I can tell you that regret is a pain that will linger in your heart and can haunt you for a long time. I expect many of you have vacation plans for the summer and that is a great time to enjoy making memories with those you love.
I hope you have marked your calendar for the children’s play, Hansel and Gretel, to be presented at the Pontotoc Community Theatre this coming Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2:00. The children always do a fantastic job, and it would tickle them for you to attend the play and let them know how much you enjoy their efforts.
The theatre is very appreciative of the publicity we get from the Progress. The newspaper does a great job of keeping the public posted on upcoming plays and other events throughout the county. I reckon y’all know by now that I am a great fan of our local paper.
After I read the paper each week and remove any articles I want to keep, I don’t always throw the paper into the trash. There are so many wonderful uses for gently read newspapers. I am sure some of y’all have found uses I have not considered, and I’d love to hear about them. I keep an old newspaper near my computer desk for when my cats come around seeking a snack. Yes, they are spoiled, but it keeps them off my keyboard. The critters are quite messy and often leave crumbs, so I put the snacks on the newspaper and then I can just shake the crumbs into the trash can. For those of us who are owned by a cat or two (four at my house) the newspaper also works very well under the litter box to catch the bits that come off their feet or get kicked out. I also like to use the paper like a place mat under their food bowls.
When we enjoy a watermelon, we always put it on a newspaper to cut it. I used to hate cleaning the board when I rolled out dough and the counter after baking. I learned to cover the entire counter with a newspaper and cover the board with parchment paper to roll out the dough. The board stayed clean, and any baking ingredients spilled onto the counter were caught on the newspaper. It was so nice to just roll up the paper and toss the mess into the trash. I do that when I am mixing up any dish that tends to leave a mess. Dale loves pies and I would often find crumbs all over the counter where he had served himself a slice.
By keeping a newspaper handy, it is easy to remember to put it under the dessert to catch those crumbs. Of course, the newspaper comes in handy when painting or gardening. By placing the newspaper under the pots, you can catch any mess you make when transplanting those seedlings or filling the pots for seeds to be planted in them.
When Robin was little, playdough was not allowed in our house until one Christmas when my sister-in-law, Cathy, decided to fix that. She knew Robin loved playing with the messy stuff at church and at daycare. So, Cathy gave her a huge set of molds, cutters, and playdough of every color. Of course, I had to figure out a way for my child to enjoy her gift without causing too much work for me to clean up behind her. I covered the bar with newspaper and let her sit on the bar stool and play for as long as she wanted. When she finished, we put the playdough back in the cans and put it all into a tub. Then I just folded up the newspaper and threw away the little scraps that remained. I used the same trick with the grands at the dining table since we don’t have a bar in the house in Pontotoc. And, YES, we had playdough for the grands. Grandpa Dale bought it!
Maybe y’all are much neater than I am and don’t need any help with a mess. If so, I applaud your abilities. But if you are a bit messy, think twice before you toss that newspaper into the trash. I know some animal rescue centers appreciate old newspaper donations. So, that is an option for an accumulation of papers. I learned that many publishing businesses have gone e-edition only. If their readers are happy, that’s great, but I hope our paper does not follow this trend. To me, there is nothing like a good ole printed newspaper. Technology is wonderful and you may prefer reading the news online. But think about it. How would we cut our watermelons on an e-edition? Now that would be a mess for somebody to clean!
