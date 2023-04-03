Today I want to start by telling y’all about the sweet phone call I got the other day. Mrs. Turner who is 91 years young called to tell me how much she and her 94-year young sister enjoy the Progress and reading my Peas and Cornbread. Well as you can imagine, I was honored beyond words. I am going to plan a visit to her home to meet these ladies sometime soon; probably when it gets a little warmer. I told Robin about the surprise phone call to which she giggled and replied, “Mama, you have a fan club.” I had not thought about that, but I guess I do. I am anxiously awaiting the day I meet my ‘groupies’.
We had a really good, retired teacher’s meeting last Wednesday. Thank you to everyone who took time to attend and help with some crucial decisions for the end-of-the-school year meeting. Can you believe we are looking at March in the rearview mirror and about to turn into April? No fooling about that but watch out for pranks on April's Fool Day.
Don’t forget the play, Artist’s Retreat, at the Pontotoc Community Theatre this weekend. Night performances are on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 and afternoon performances are on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00. Molly and I, along with the rest of the cast are looking forward to giving you a chance to laugh and enjoy a fun show. We have really had fun preparing for this production, and I will miss being with everyone at rehearsal. A special thanks goes out to Justus Wright for doing such a good job as our director. If you are able to attend one of the shows, please come by and speak with the cast. We love meeting our audience. You are as important as any character in the play. Without you, the audience, there would be no show. We appreciate our loyal attendees and hope to see some new faces at this production. We all work on a volunteer basis to provide good family entertainment to y’all and without you Pontotoc would not have a community theatre. Many small towns do not have such a venue, but we are blessed to have one right here on Main Street. The theatre is an important part of my life, and I greatly appreciate everyone who helps keep it open.
Speaking of keeping the theatre open, we are very much in need of your help in sponsoring the theatre. Several options are available for donations of different amounts and the recognition you or your organization will receive as sponsors. The theatre has several needs, and one of the most pressing is a new roof. Many kind folks have kept it patched over the years, but it has come to the point that they are patching the patches. We really do need any support you could send our way to take care of this problem. If you do not want to be a sponsor and simply wish to donate, any amount would be greatly appreciated.
When I was planning the table décor for last week’s Retired Teachers meeting, I decided on using a Lord’s Supper motif. On one of our trips, Dale had gifted me with a sculpture of Jesus and the disciples at the last supper, and I placed it in the center of the smaller table. The bread and wine, the pitcher and towel, and the bag containing 30 pieces of silver went on the longer table. I had found some beautiful Last Supper placemats to use along with these decorations and everyone seemed to appreciate the Easter theme. But after I got everything together, I kept thinking about the 30 pieces of silver. Finally, I sat down to the computer and asked God to show me how He wanted me to use that train of thought. This is what rang through my head as I typed:
30 pieces of silver
And Jesus knew
Judas would take the money
And what he would do.
30 pieces of silver
To forsake the one
Whose works and wonders
He had seen done.
30 pieces of silver
Was all it took
To betray our Savior
With a kiss and a look.
With 30 pieces of silver
What did Judas buy
He spent not a coin
He didn’t even try.
30 pieces of silver
Lay scattered all around
Because Judas found no hope
In the treasure on the ground.
For 30 pieces of silver
What would you do
Would you deny the One
Who was crucified for you?
