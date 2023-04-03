Today I want to start by telling y’all about the sweet phone call I got the other day. Mrs. Turner who is 91 years young called to tell me how much she and her 94-year young sister enjoy the Progress and reading my Peas and Cornbread. Well as you can imagine, I was honored beyond words. I am going to plan a visit to her home to meet these ladies sometime soon; probably when it gets a little warmer. I told Robin about the surprise phone call to which she giggled and replied, “Mama, you have a fan club.” I had not thought about that, but I guess I do. I am anxiously awaiting the day I meet my ‘groupies’.

