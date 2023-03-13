Have you enjoyed the first week of the new month? We have been busy around our house. Molly and I are still working hard on the spring production, Artist’s Retreat, which will debut March 31st at the Community Theatre on Main Street and run through April 2nd. Don’t forget that tomorrow is Lunching With Books at noon in the Pontotoc County Library. I am looking forward to the program and hope to see many familiar faces there. This is a wonderful opportunity that many other library clubs do not offer. We are very blessed to have such a vibrant group in Pontotoc and a dedicated library staff. If you have never visited the library on the second Thursday of the month for the Lunching With Books program, I invite you to give it a try. I think you will be glad you did.
Since the first of the year, we have enjoyed worshiping with the folks at Bellevue Baptist Church. At that time the choir was not active. I was thrilled when the choir joined the service on the last Sunday of February. Between Br. Lewis who always preaches such a good message and the choir’s beautiful singing, my soul rejoiced to have been in the house of the Lord. Slowly but surely my little world seems to be returning to a similar facility of pre-covid. I know many people have understandably had a difficult time readjusting to the social aspect of life, especially those in larger cities. I don’t want to become a hermit, and I don’t want to miss out on life. I try to keep sanitizer with me and wash my hands carefully. I am also more careful about being in the middle of large groups of people. Sometimes I am in a situation where I feel more comfortable wearing my mask, and I think that is not a bad idea anyway during certain times of the year, especially flu season. I hope all of you are using good common sense and taking precautions while allowing yourself to renew your involvement in social activities.
Next week, the children will be out of school for Spring Break. I hope many of you parents and grandparents are planning to enjoy some quality time with the children. You may want to visit downtown Pontotoc on the Friday of Spring Break for the annual Customer Appreciation Day. My bunch always has a good time and gets plenty of goodies to eat. I do hope we will have a pretty day to enjoy the event which will run from 11:00 that morning until 1:00 in the afternoon. Of course, as always, information will be in the Progress and you can also check out the chamber’s website for upcoming events. I am very proud of our local chamber of commerce and the excellent job they do in promoting Pontotoc County.
If you do attend the activities at Customer Appreciation Day and see me, I will be wearing green in observance of St. Patrick’s Day. Dale already has the leprechaun and pot of gold flags flying and we are planning to have a little fun at our house on the 17th. Since our son-in-law and grands are of Scotch -Irish descent, we enjoy some of the more common traditions associated with the holiday. Scotch-Irish Americans are the descendants of Ulster Protestants who migrated from Ulster in Northern Ireland to America during the 18th and 19th centuries. The ancestors of these people had originally migrated to Ireland from the Scottish Lowlands and northern England in the 17th century. We always wear something green on St. Patrick’s Day and enjoy reading some of the silly stories and poems about the holiday. But my favorite part of the celebration is our St. Patrick’s Day supper of corned beef and all the fixings. Though corned beef is not traditionally associated with the St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Ireland, Americans have included it in the St. Patrick’s Day meal because it was eaten by so many Irish immigrants. They often ate cabbage with the meat because it was an inexpensive vegetable. I always cook a pot of cabbage with onions and potatoes to go with our holiday supper. Though I grew up eating the vegetables, I had never tasted corned beef until after I was married. Dale loved to eat canned corned beef and corned beef hash and introduced them to me. I liked them, too. One day we went out to eat and corned beef was on the menu. We knew we liked the canned variety, so we ordered it. Oh, my goodness! It was served with cabbage, potatoes, and carrots, and I had found something delicious. Later we decided to try our hand at preparing a corned beef from the grocery store. It took a little while to get it just right, but we have now mastered the art of preparing a very tasty corned beef brisket. Not only is it good with the vegetables, but if there is any left over, it makes an excellent sandwich. Sometimes we will actually cook a corned beef with the intention of only serving it in the form of sandwiches. I do love a good Reuben sandwich which is generally more associated with Germany. Arnold Rueben, a German immigrant, popularized the sandwich at his restaurant in America. Mother’s favorite color was green, so St. Patrick’s Day was always a fun day for her. We did not celebrate in any other way, but she always made sure we were dressed in some shade of green on that day. As you can probably imagine, I have fond thoughts of Mother and her passion for the color green every time I wear some shade of it. Sometimes when we are shopping, I will see an outfit and think to myself, “Maxine would love that, and it would look so good on her.” I have even bought some of the outfits to wear in memory of her. If you knew her, I’m sure you understand because you know Maxine Hodges was a ‘Green Girl’.
If you are planning to attend the March meeting of the Retired Teachers, we will not meet on the 15th because of spring break. On the 22nd we will have special guests from Eight Days of Hope to speak at the meeting. Please be sure to mark this on your calendar and make plans to be there. As usual the meeting will be at 11:30 in Yamato Steak House of Japan on West Oxford Street. We need as many of you there as possible because we will be discussing the plans for our special May meeting and your input is very important to us.
I hope everyone has a great week. Don’t forget to spring forward on the 12th so you won’t be late for church or whatever plans you have for the day. If you are like me, it will take a little while for our internal clocks to adjust to the new time. Once we settle in to the longer evenings, I’m sure we will enjoy them. I am looking forward to some warm weather and afternoon swing sitting. You are always welcome to drop by and sit a spell while we chew the cud over a glass of iced tea. Depending on the chill in the air, we might need a cup of hot coffee. Either way, if the weather is fit you will probably find me enjoying my swing even if I have to light the fire pit and pull a quilt over my legs. Sitting and watching God’s amazing world brings such inner peace to this ole gal. Yep, I’m a swinger.
