Have you enjoyed the first week of the new month?  We have been busy around our house.  Molly and I are still working hard on the spring production, Artist’s Retreat, which will debut March 31st at the Community Theatre on Main Street and run through April 2nd. Don’t forget that tomorrow is Lunching With Books at noon in the Pontotoc County Library.  I am looking forward to the program and hope to see many familiar faces there.  This is a wonderful opportunity that many other library clubs do not offer.  We are very blessed to have such a vibrant group in Pontotoc and a dedicated library staff.   If you have never visited the library on the second Thursday of the month for the Lunching With Books program, I invite you to give it a try.  I think you will be glad you did. 

