“Learn from yesterday, live for today and hope for tomorrow” is a quote I found the other day as I scrolled through my friends’ Facebook posts.  I don’t even remember who had shared it, but it got stuck in my head.  I pondered some events taking place in our nation where some people desire to erase certain parts of our history.  Don’t we prevent history from repeating itself by learning from past mistakes?  I remember going to Tupelo in Mother’s car when I was a teenager.  It had been raining and when I parked the car, I failed to turn off the lights.  Upon my return, the vehicle would not crank as the lights had drained the battery.  I learned a valuable lesson that has stuck with me ever since that day.  I would think that if parts of our nation’s history are removed, future generations might be prone to repeat some of those mistakes.  After all, how can they learn from what they do not know?  Yesterday’s lessons, both good and bad, should equip us to be more able to make good choices to live better today with hope for an even greater tomorrow. As always, this is only my opinion and bless your heart, I totally understand if you disagree.

