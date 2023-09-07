“Learn from yesterday, live for today and hope for tomorrow” is a quote I found the other day as I scrolled through my friends’ Facebook posts. I don’t even remember who had shared it, but it got stuck in my head. I pondered some events taking place in our nation where some people desire to erase certain parts of our history. Don’t we prevent history from repeating itself by learning from past mistakes? I remember going to Tupelo in Mother’s car when I was a teenager. It had been raining and when I parked the car, I failed to turn off the lights. Upon my return, the vehicle would not crank as the lights had drained the battery. I learned a valuable lesson that has stuck with me ever since that day. I would think that if parts of our nation’s history are removed, future generations might be prone to repeat some of those mistakes. After all, how can they learn from what they do not know? Yesterday’s lessons, both good and bad, should equip us to be more able to make good choices to live better today with hope for an even greater tomorrow. As always, this is only my opinion and bless your heart, I totally understand if you disagree.
I tend to ponder on the goings on of our nation, our state, and our county. These thoughts are my personal feelings, but sometimes I like to share them out loud. Do you ever have those days when you just need someone to listen without judging or giving advice? A warm body with an ear to hear you vent and never speak of it again can really come in handy when something gets stuck in your craw. I have those days quite often, and I have the perfect therapist who never judges or advises and keeps everything between us totally confidential. He is never offended by anything I say as long as I speak with a gentle voice, and I know our relationship will not change regardless of what I confess to him. His name is Socks, and he has four legs and a long black tail with a white tip. Socks is a rather large tuxedo cat who doesn’t realize the extent of his size. He stretches across me and situates his head under my arm and waits for me to rub his head and scratch behind his ears. Unless he hears a can opener, he is generally content to listen for as long as I want to talk. He is but one of our many rescue babies and is by far my best listener. The other cats do not possess Mr. Socks’ therapeutic qualities. Their attention spans are rather short and are soon captured by the need to groom themselves or look out the window.
My precious puppies enjoy our time out in the swing, but they don’t listen well. They love to sit with me, but at the same time they are generally more interested in the movements of a squirrel or bird than in giving me their undivided attention. Though they are not good listeners, they are very loving with snuggles, puppy kisses and the desire to have belly rubs. My old lab, Harry, is a good listener when he can stay awake, and that’s not often. His snoring can be very distracting, but I must admit that it gives me great pleasure to watch him snooze with such contentment. If I get still beside him and close my eyes, the rhythm of his snoring often lulls me to join him in peaceful slumber. I suppose that is in itself an amazingly wonderful but different form of therapy. Hope, our supposed to be small dog that grew to the size of a pony, just wants to have fun. She is a free spirit who enjoys a playful nature. She loves to spend time with us as long as we don’t need to sit too long. Her philosophy of life centers around “rub my head, play with me, and don’t just give me one snack.” My pets are a lot like my grandchildren in the fact that each one possesses their own unique personality and is different in their own splendid way. But two things all of my fur babies have in common is that they are rescues and are some of the most loyal and appreciative souls we could have added to the family. I realize that some folks prefer a particular breed and often spend a good sum of money for those pets. That is fine, but if you are just looking for a loyal, lifelong friend you might consider adoption. We adopted Socks when he was about six weeks old. His mother and siblings had all gone to their forever homes, and he was left all alone in the cage at the humane society. Just like our other fur babies, he was quick to adjust to our home and accepted and returned every ounce of love we gave. So many precious animals are looking for their forever homes, so if you are looking for a four-legged addition to your family, you might consider meeting some of these amazing creatures. I have heard people argue that there should be no charge for a rescue animal. These babies have been cared for during their wait for a forever family, and that is expensive. When you get one of these animals, they are already neutered or spayed and up to date on their shots and medications. That, in itself, is a money saver. Adoption is not the only way you can help. There are inexpensive ways to assist these precious orphans that will allow them the pleasure of your company. Foster families are always needed, or you can take a pet for the day. If you do not have the time to devote to a pet but want to help, donations are always appreciated by the rescue agencies. The animals must have food and shelter, but love is what they crave. If you have a little extra love to share, I promise it will be returned ten times over. Remember, too, that our four-legged friends are our most loyal confidants. Your secrets are safe with them, and I promise they will never squeal on you even if your pet is a pig.
