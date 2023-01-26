Does anyone else enjoy watching the Food Network?  I get some really good ideas and recipes from their shows as well as some good laughs.  If any of you ever watched Worst Cooks, you know what I’m talking about.  Sometimes I wonder how the contestants on there have survived.  I suppose they are the folks who keep eateries in business.  I certainly do not profess to having much culinary wisdom, but it is hard to imagine anyone who has no common sense about preparing food.  I like to watch the cooking and baking contests, too.  I am amazed at the beautiful displays some of these bakers are able to create.

