Does anyone else enjoy watching the Food Network? I get some really good ideas and recipes from their shows as well as some good laughs. If any of you ever watched Worst Cooks, you know what I’m talking about. Sometimes I wonder how the contestants on there have survived. I suppose they are the folks who keep eateries in business. I certainly do not profess to having much culinary wisdom, but it is hard to imagine anyone who has no common sense about preparing food. I like to watch the cooking and baking contests, too. I am amazed at the beautiful displays some of these bakers are able to create.
One day my niece and I were watching a cooking contest, and she suggested that we have our own family friendly competition. She wanted to be my partner, so Dale took another family member as his partner. To make it fair, we invited an unbiased friend to help my daughter and son-in-law judge the supper. Though Dale’s team won, I had a really good time, and it was such a fun evening. I’m thinking we need to do that again one of these days. It is heartwarming to share supper with friends and relatives. I can’t think of a better way to spend an evening than with good folks, food, and lots of fun. I think food must undoubtedly be a universal thread that helps to tie the world together.
Y’all know how much I enjoy going to aqua therapy and that while we work really hard, we enjoy the social aspect of it. What we cooked or plan to cook for supper is often a topic of conversation. We share recipes, cooking tips and new short-cut hacks. I don’t know who came up with the term ‘hacks’ for short cuts; probably the same brilliant person who decided to popularize the pound sign as ‘hashtag’. I was surprised to see a television cook revealing a new hack using zip lock bags. It was something I had been talking about for a long time and have shared with many of you. Do you think I actually invented this hack, and the television folks are just now finding it? I had figured out how easy and clean it is to make up your meatloaf, meatball mixture, sausage ball mixture, etc. in a zip lock bag and keep your fingernails clean. You can then release any air, zip the bag shut and store it in the refrigerator until you are ready to cook. That makes it easy to make up the day before and then just give it a good squishing in the bag when you are ready to cook it.
Zip lock bags are used for all sorts of things in my house. I appreciate the Dow Chemical Company having the foresight in 1968 to begin the development and test marketing of them. Today, I suspect we would be hard pressed to find a home without some form of these bags. I keep finding ways to put them to use and love hearing how y’all use them for all kinds of short-cuts. If you need to fill a bag with some sort of liquid like left-over soup, it is easy to do if you don’t have anyone to hold the bag open for you. Simply put the bag in a drinking glass, tea picture, or something the size of the bag and ladle or pour in the liquid. They also work really well if you need to pound a piece of meat with a flat mallet. The tenderizing mallet’s prongs will make holes in the bag, so you may want to use the flat side first and then remove the meat to tenderize. You can then marinate the meat in the same bag. I think there should be a Dr. Seuss type of book about the uses of the zip lock bag. “Oh the things we can do
With a box of bags from the store
They don’t just save left-over stew
They’re all over the house with uses galore.
Little plastic bag, whatever did we do
Before Dow Chemical invented you?”
I do enjoy watching the Food Network and generally do so after I go to bed. My daughter told me one day that I should not worry because she would take care of me when I am old and would never send me to a nursing home. My reply was, “Oh Robin, please let me go to the nursing home where I can sit and watch the Food Network all day. I don’t want to feel like I need to be doing something in your house.” Since that little talk with her, I have changed my mind about the nursing home. I calculated that for about the same price, I could become a perpetual cruiser and eat all sorts of fancy foods instead of watching them being prepared on the television. For now, however, I hope to spend another couple of decades enjoying life and the Food Network at home with Dale.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.