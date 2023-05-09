tree.jpeg

Wisteria: blown and sculptured glass, found stone. Created by Debora Moore.

After an enjoyful three weeks in Atlantic Beach, FL it is time to get settled back into my routine and enjoy life with the family in Pontotoc. Dale treated my swing while I was away, and I know I will enjoy many peaceful evenings sitting there reflecting on the good time I had with Barbara and her bunch.

