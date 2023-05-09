After an enjoyful three weeks in Atlantic Beach, FL it is time to get settled back into my routine and enjoy life with the family in Pontotoc. Dale treated my swing while I was away, and I know I will enjoy many peaceful evenings sitting there reflecting on the good time I had with Barbara and her bunch.
I’ve got to work really hard at aqua therapy to not only get my legs going, but I’ve got to find a way to dispose of these extra pounds that came home with me. We really need to get Barbara on one of those television cooking competition shows. It baffles me that she cooks such delicious food for the 140 children and teachers at the daycare where she runs the kitchen. Then before she calls it a day, she prepares and leaves goodies for the 180 afternoon snacks which include some for the after-school drop-off students.
Her menus feature amazing meals which are not pre-made but created each day from scratch, and then she somehow finds time to prepare fabulous special desserts for the staff. Those folks are spoiled rotten! It makes me tired to just think about preparing such excellent meals in the time she has to get it done. Not only does she cook and serve the meals, but she places all the food orders, does the local shopping, and cleans the kitchen.
I would go home and fall out on the sofa after such a day, but not her. She would come through the door asking what I’d like to do for the rest of the afternoon. What do you reckon she puts in her morning coffee? I really need to find out and get some for myself.
Bill stayed busy making sure Barbie and I had ample opportunity to enjoy our time together. After all, we had three years to make up. He scurried around like a little squirrel fetching nuts to make sure we, girls, had plenty of Barbie/Kay giggle time. We laughed ourselves silly over some goofy memories we resurrected and watched some hilarious movies on the television.
Bill was always on the spot to provide popcorn or a bowl of ice cream for us to enjoy while watching the television. In addition to his regular outdoor chores and taking out the trash, he cleaned the kitchen each night and took over retrieving the laundry from the dryer, folding it and putting away their part. I did mine. He mopped the kitchen, ran the vacuum, and grilled the food for several meals. On Saturday he drove us to the airport where we had our goodbye hugs and they left me to catch my flight. I suspect Bill might have put a little twist on that old Roy Clark song and cheerfully sang, “Thank God and Southwest she’s gone” as they drove away.
We had some great afternoon outings. I am bringing home a great addition to my little driftwood collection which was found one afternoon at the beach. We also did a bit of shopping and window shopping on several different occasions and I was glad for the extra space I had in my suitcase to bring home my treasures. But one of my favorite outings took place on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon when we visited the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens.
A flamingo topiary presentation was being featured in the English and Italian gardens (but not in the American garden; I wondered why not but did not ask). The flowers used in the flamingos were begonias and each one had been created and donated by a different flower artist. The museum is built along the banks of the St Johns River, and I enjoyed taking a few minutes to watch the river traffic before we made our way back inside the museum to check out a special show of lights and shadows currently on display. Though they provided a variety of items for visitors to use to make a show, I decided to do my own thing. You know it, I made a bunny rabbit!
Having made our way through the light and shadows exhibit, we entered an area where some very contemporary art works were displayed. Unlike the sculptures and paintings in another part of the museum, these were quite unique. One was made from butterflies, one from flies, some from what appeared to be trash, and so forth. The fly installation was a circular meshing covered with dead flies which could probably fill a wall in my living room. It was indeed the epitome of the old saying,” Oh to be a fly on the wall.” You get the idea. But the piece that caught my attention occupied the entire center of a showroom. It looked like it had jumped right out of a Dr. Seuss book.
Calling all things
One, two and three
I have located
Your missing tree.
When I stepped in the room
And took one look
I knew this tree
Belongs in a Dr. Seuss book.
