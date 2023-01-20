How are those 2023 resolutions working out for y’all? So far (knock on wood) I have done a fair job of working on mine. I have tried to do things as I see they need attention instead of putting them on the back burner, and I am trying to begin working on my lists soon after I get them written. Y’all know I am a list maker, so now I am trying to become a much more punctual list completer. I am happy to say that I started working on the list for the meeting of the retired teachers the end of December.
I have not had to rush around getting everything together, because the decorations are packed in my bag, and the written material is printed and in my red folder. The only hitch in the get along will be if I misplace that folder. I do hope to see lots of retired teachers at the meeting today. It is always a fun time with y’all, and I look forward to our meetings on the third Wednesday of each month.
I wrote a little poem about going for a sleigh ride in the winter, and that got me to dreaming of doing just that. I have always been intrigued by the people and customs of Norway. So, I googled their winter customs and enjoyed seeing lovely pictures of people out in their horse drawn sleighs or sleds as they were labeled online. I was somewhat familiar with their Christmas customs from having visited the Norway exhibit at Epcot one year during the holidays. We had learned that gifts were delivered by a gnome who left them in shoes which the children left out for him. In the old days the shoes were placed in the barn on Christmas Eve.
I also knew of many of their legends which originated from Scandinavian folklore about trusted house gnomes. Every Norwegian child can tell you about trolls who originated from Norse Mythology and are considered to be evil. If you ever visit Disney World and go to Epcot, I encourage you to visit Norway in the lands. The old Stave church is something to see. It is a replica of the Gol Stave church found in the Norwegian Folk Museum in Oslo, Norway and is built without a single nail, screw or such holding it together. Vikings were an important part of the country’s history and a part of history that tickles my interest. But the restaurants really tipped the scales for me. The people who work in the lands represent their home countries, so our waitress was able to share some customs the children enjoy in Norway. We were instructed to allow the children to lick their dessert plates as a way of following tradition to show that they enjoyed the sweet treat. That was so strange to see my child with her plate up to her face in a public eatery. But hey, what happens at Epcot stays at Epcot. Right? By reading the information online, I learned so much more about the folklore, customs, and beliefs of the people of Norway. They welcome the new year with age-old traditions similar to the ones we enjoy. On New Year’s Eve they gather at the home or cabin of a friend or relative for a huge feast featuring traditional foods and wait for the stroke of midnight. At that time, they welcome in the new year by singing and dancing outside. Their feast consists of either turkey, duck or fish which is served with breads and other sides including sweets made from nuts, fruit, and spices. I’ll be honest; I was surprised when I read that turkey was one of the meats. I had suspected some sort of venison or wild hog.
Another interesting fact is that they grow over 400 varieties of apples, and the most popular for cooking is called the Hardanger apple. It seems that these apples are prepared with spices, nuts and dried fruit in breads, sweets, and a number of other dishes. Some of their breads and muffins look quite tasty, so I decided to try my hand at the apple muffins. In searching for the recipe, I found a short-cut American version that looked simple enough for me to follow. Of course, I did not have Hardanger apples and thankfully they were not called for in the recipe version I used. The muffins exceeded my expectations and were quite yummy with our morning coffee. That recipe is a keeper for sure.
I have enjoyed looking at pictures from Norway and reading about their customs and food, but I have decided that God did me a big favor when He made me a Mississippi girl. I am very thankful to live in the South where we quickly buy out the milk and bread at the first hint of snow. I think it would be wonderful to go for a horse-drawn sleigh ride on a snowy evening, but only in my dreams.
Winter weather
Feels just right,
To go on a sleigh ride
With my honey, tonight.
He will hitch up the horse
And we will bundle up tight,
Then away we’ll go
Under the stars, so bright.
We won’t notice the cold
But will stay warm all the way,
As we plan our lives together
For soon it will be our wedding day.
When we take our pledge before God
Under an arch of holly and mistle toe,
To love, honor and cherish
And always know
We will be there for each other, wherever we go.
Then we will make our own promise
To always snuggle and hold each other tight
when we go out in our sleigh
on a cold winter’s night.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.