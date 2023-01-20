How are those 2023 resolutions working out for y’all?  So far (knock on wood) I have done a fair job of working on mine.  I have tried to do things as I see they need attention instead of putting them on the back burner, and I am trying to begin working on my lists soon after I get them written.  Y’all know I am a list maker, so now I am trying to become a much more punctual list completer.  I am happy to say that I started working on the list for the meeting of the retired teachers the end of December. 

