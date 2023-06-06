I hope everyone made it through the holiday weekend without incident. Though I know it is not, I have always considered Memorial Day as the unofficial beginning of summer. The children are on vacation from school and the pool has opened. That says, “summer”, to me. My grands are enjoying sleeping in these mornings and staying up late at night. They had better enjoy these days of leisure because they will soon be involved in summer activities. Molly has just completed sixth grade and her first year of band. She is very excited (and maybe a little nervous) to be attending her first band camp at ICC during a week in June. Anna will be going into high school and is in the band. She tried out for and was chosen to be in the color guard. She plans to play the flute in the stands with the band and then perform with the color guard during the halftime program. She has summer camps lined up to prepare herself for this fall’s Friday night football games. She is extremely excited about this new chapter in her life, and I know she will do great. I just can’t believe my girls are so grown. It seems like just yesterday that our summer activities consisted of Bible Schools and trips to the library for their Summer Reading Program. Where does time go?

