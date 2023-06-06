I hope everyone made it through the holiday weekend without incident. Though I know it is not, I have always considered Memorial Day as the unofficial beginning of summer. The children are on vacation from school and the pool has opened. That says, “summer”, to me. My grands are enjoying sleeping in these mornings and staying up late at night. They had better enjoy these days of leisure because they will soon be involved in summer activities. Molly has just completed sixth grade and her first year of band. She is very excited (and maybe a little nervous) to be attending her first band camp at ICC during a week in June. Anna will be going into high school and is in the band. She tried out for and was chosen to be in the color guard. She plans to play the flute in the stands with the band and then perform with the color guard during the halftime program. She has summer camps lined up to prepare herself for this fall’s Friday night football games. She is extremely excited about this new chapter in her life, and I know she will do great. I just can’t believe my girls are so grown. It seems like just yesterday that our summer activities consisted of Bible Schools and trips to the library for their Summer Reading Program. Where does time go?
One of the most annoying parts about the girls getting older is that it means I am getting older, too. I saw a cartoon the other day that pretty well summed it up, “My mind thinks I am still 35, and my body thinks my mind is an idiot.”
Speaking of time passed, the Pontotoc Retired Teachers honored the 2023 city and county education retirees with a supper and program on May 25th. We had so much fun that I doubt anyone was even thinking about their age. The delicious meal was provided by the Woodmen of the World Insurance Company with retired teachers providing the drinks and desserts. Many thanks to PEPA for allowing us to use your facility for the program. We were honored to have Mr. Mike McNeese, the district representative for the organization, as our guest speaker. I had composed a cheer for the retirees and Rhonda McNeese; Lisa Lucius and I borrowed pom-poms from the three schools and cheered the honorees into our circle of retirement. That was so much fun, and for a little while my body forgot to be old and tried to move like I was young again. We appreciate the help from the city and county cheer sponsors who were all too willing to send Cougar, Viking and Warrior paraphernalia for decorating and cheering. Many Pontotoc County businesses were eager to help make this an enjoyable event by donating door prizes and goodies for the teachers. To top off the night, we were delighted to have special entertainment by Randy (Elvis) Sanders. Randy has been selected to perform in the Tupelo Elvis Festival this year, and we felt very happy to be able to get a sneak peek of his performing ability. Thank you, thank you very much, Randy, for treating us to a rocking good time. I hope everyone enjoyed the evening and y’all, the new retirees, will consider joining our group. If you are already retired from the education system and not a member, we would love to have you in the organization.
I have heard it said that our organization is nothing but a social group. We do enjoy seeing each other and eating during the meetings, but we do more than that. In addition to the annual scholarship donation we sent in to the state fund, we were involved in several local projects. During the 2022-23 school year, we welcomed several informative speakers to our meetings. During the city’s Christmas Open House, we hosted a photo op for children (of all ages) to visit with Mrs. Santa. The members met at the Pontotoc Library for a lively Christmas party featuring food, games, and door prizes. Several members participated in the Mardi Gras Parade down Main Street and handed out moon pies to the children. On Customer Appreciation Day in the spring, we were set up on the courthouse square to educate people about the Retired Teachers Organization. As school was winding down, the officers visited the city and county elementary librarians and presented books for their libraries. If you would like to be involved, no one will pressure you into doing any more or any less than you wish. We haven’t made plans for the next school year and will discuss those objectives when we resume our monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of September. I hope to see many of you then to help us kick off our 2023-24 year.
Don’t forget the Pontotoc Community Theatre will present the children’s play, Hansel and Gretel, on June 10 and 11 with shows at 2:00 each afternoon and a show at 7:00 on the night of the 10. The children and the directors have worked very hard and would certainly appreciate your attendance and support. The theatre is located on Main Street. Watch the Progress and the theatre’s Facebook page for more information.
You can also catch up on dates and times for local Vacation Bible Schools in the Progress. I do know that the one at Bellevue Baptist Church for grades pre-K through 6th will be the week of June 5th through the 9th from 6:30 till 8:00 each evening. When my girls were little, they loved VBS and generally attended several. Bible School workers hold a special place in my heart. These volunteers put in hours of work preparing for the schools and often do not receive the appreciation they deserve. They are selfless folks who have a genuine love for children and teaching them about Jesus. If you have children of VBS age, I can’t think of a better way to get them involved in God’s word. I say, “Yes, yes, yes to VBS!”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.