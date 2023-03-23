I hope everyone had a safe and happy spring break and those of you with children made many lasting memories. My grands enjoyed their time away from early morning wake-up calls and early bedtimes. Anna Morgan spent a big part of her break with her cheer group and Mama Robin in Orlando. They had a great time but were desperately in need of a little r & r when they got home. Molly spent time with Dale and me while they were away, and Daddy Brent worked. She enjoyed long peaceful days and nights. She was very excited to have been invited to accompany some folks to Winter Jam in Tupelo on Sunday evening, the 12th. Thank you so much, Sandra Smith, for the invitation. She had a grand time.
Then on Wednesday, she went skating with one of her school friends and their church group. We didn’t have church on Wed. night at Bellevue, so Molly went with her friend to a pizza supper after skating and then mid-week services at Chesterville Calvary Baptist Church. Thank you to Ivy and Mrs. Senior for including Molly in the day’s activities. With so many people out of town, we did not have regular play practice during the week so Molly had those evenings free. She was like a canary that had been let out of the cage.
On the trip home from Orlando, Anna and Robin stopped for a short visit with Gail and Ken McClantoc. Ken (Shrimps) is recovering from surgery, so I am sure a visit from one of his granddaughters was just the medicine to make him feel better. Anna did not get to attend Customer Appreciation Day with Dale, Molly and me since the weather forecast caused the date to be changed from Friday to Thursday. I was helping the retired teachers as well as trying to advertise for the community theatre’s upcoming production, Artist’s Retreat.
I appreciate Molly’s willingness to assist and be a tremendous help to both groups. I enjoyed seeing so many familiar faces and meeting quite a few new folks. One of the most interesting people I met is Byron Jenkins, the new owner of our local skating rink. He is extremely excited about being here and looking forward to many good years at Funtime Skateland. Later he introduced me to his mother who was simply delightful. All-in-all, it was a good day to be out and about in downtown Pontotoc. I even got a hug from the top-hog himself, Mr. Pig.
The retired teachers will meet today at 11:30 in Yamato SteakHouse of Japan. I hope you have made plans to attend and help with the arrangements for the May meeting. This is a very important meeting, and your input is needed. Don’t forget that next weekend The Pontotoc Community Theatre will present four performances of the spring production, Artists’ Retreat. Watch the Progress for more information.
It is hard to believe that we have already welcomed the first days of spring and April is just around the corner. Before we blink the children will be out of school for Easter holidays. Time is just flying by. We can’t stop it nor slow it, but I hope you will use some time to enjoy life and the people who make life special for you.
