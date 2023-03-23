I hope everyone had a safe and happy spring break and those of you with children made many lasting memories. My grands enjoyed their time away from early morning wake-up calls and early bedtimes. Anna Morgan spent a big part of her break with her cheer group and Mama Robin in Orlando. They had a great time but were desperately in need of a little r & r when they got home. Molly spent time with Dale and me while they were away, and Daddy Brent worked. She enjoyed long peaceful days and nights. She was very excited to have been invited to accompany some folks to Winter Jam in Tupelo on Sunday evening, the 12th. Thank you so much, Sandra Smith, for the invitation. She had a grand time.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you