A few weeks ago, my older granddaughter spent the night with us on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, she was helping me select some jewelry to wear to church. We decided on a pair of sapphire earrings that Dale had given me for our forty-fifth anniversary. Anna was interested in the different colors in the earrings and asked what kind of stones they were. I explained that they are all sapphires and that the gemstone comes in many different colors. I asked her if she knew the birthstone for July, which is her mother’s birth month. She did know that it was a ruby, so I explained that red sapphires are called rubies. A ruby is defined as red corundum. The presence of chromium is largely what makes a corundum gemstone red. All other varieties of corundum, anything not red, are classified as sapphire. (Sapphires may contain a mix of chromium, titanium, and iron traces). It is always fun to find a chance to do a bit of teaching, especially when the grands don’t even realize they are learning.
They say we are never too old to learn new things, and I have also heard that we are never too old to enjoy the fair. The way I enjoy the county fair is not the same as when I was a youngster, but just the thought of going still makes my heart tingle with anticipation. When I was young, I loved the thrill of the rides and the smells and tastes of popcorn, cotton candy, funnel cakes and everything else offered by the vendors along the midway. A big drawing card to the fair was the nightly prize giveaways. Back in those days, people were given tickets with their purchases in the weeks before the opening of the fair. Mother kept a running list of our ticket numbers on the back of an envelope and stored the tickets safely inside. Each night’s festivities would conclude with the drawing for prizes, and the grand prize of a new pick-up truck would be given away on the last night. We never won the truck, but we did win several good gifts. The one most prized by Mother was an electric skillet. She loved that thing and even though she used it regularly she babied it to the point that it never lost its pristine looks. In fact, when I went through things after Mother’s death some 40 years later, the electric skillet still looked good and worked as well as it did on the night we took it home from the fair.
Though the atmosphere that runs through the fairgrounds brings back so many fond memories, I don’t long for the excitement like I did when I was younger. The midway, the shows and the night life no longer appeal to me. Now that I find myself in my geriatric years, I have begun to look forward to a different type of fun. I prefer daytime or early afternoon activities, and Senior Day at the Fair works perfectly for me. I will leave the fair nights to the younger folks who don’t mind staying up a bit later than I do because I’m generally crawling into bed just about the time the fairgrounds are really getting things cranked up. Dale and I had a grand time at the Senior Day Program last Wednesday and enjoyed seeing so many of y’all there. As usual, it was well organized with good music, food, information, and prizes. We came home with lots of goodies, some full tummies, and more fun memories to add to our collection. If you missed out this year, you might want to consider checking it out next year. I think you’ll be glad you did.
You might also want to check out the new Welcome Home to Pontotoc magazine. I look forward to getting my copy each year. They always do such a great job of putting it together, and I appreciate the hard work that goes into this annual publication. Y’all know I love Pontotoc County, and this magazine always brings a great big smile to my heart. I know that our county isn’t perfect, but I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. It is sort of like when my friend tells me that I am just perfect. I remind her that I am most certainly nowhere near perfect. Then she gives me the big head by saying, “Well you are close enough for me.” That’s how I feel about all of y’all, the amazing folks who make this little slice of the South “close enough for me.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.