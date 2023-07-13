A few weeks ago, my older granddaughter spent the night with us on Saturday night.  On Sunday morning, she was helping me select some jewelry to wear to church.  We decided on a pair of sapphire earrings that Dale had given me for our forty-fifth anniversary.  Anna was interested in the different colors in the earrings and asked what kind of stones they were.  I explained that they are all sapphires and that the gemstone comes in many different colors.  I asked her if she knew the birthstone for July, which is her mother’s birth month.  She did know that it was a ruby, so I explained that red sapphires are called rubies. A ruby is defined as red corundum. The presence of chromium is largely what makes a corundum gemstone red. All other varieties of corundum, anything not red, are classified as sapphire. (Sapphires may contain a mix of chromium, titanium, and iron traces).  It is always fun to find a chance to do a bit of teaching, especially when the grands don’t even realize they are learning. 

