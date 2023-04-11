Oh my goodness! I made a terrible blunder. You know when you find out you have Peas and Cornbread fans, it is easy to get so excited that you don't hear clearly. At least that is what happened to me. I told you about Mrs. Turner and her sister last week. Well Mrs. Taylor called me to make sure I know her name is not Mrs. Turner. I had messed up big time with announcing my groupies. Anyway, she and I had a lovely talk and discussed the huge meal she plans to cook when I visit. It sounds amazing. I can't wait to meet Mrs. Florence Taylor and her sister, Mrs. Moore. Also, she did not get the newspaper from the week of March 22 which had the picture of Mother, Daddy, Penny the cow, and me in it. If you know these ladies and have that paper, would you PLEASE share it with them? They and I would really appreciate it.
The new month has begun. Did any of you get April fooled on the first day? That is always a fun time to play pranks on folks, but not in a mean way. My pranks are always funny or silly. It did take several years for my grands to realize that April 1st is the only day we are allowed to act this way, and that when you tell somebody an April Fool and they react that you must say, “April Fool”. When they were little and I would prank them, they were quite confused that I had suddenly begun telling them lies. They would look at their shoe strings that were securely tied and get really confused as to why I was suddenly telling them that they were untied. Now that they are older, I have to be quick thinking when it comes to my girls. They were very clever in pranking me on the first, and we all got a big laugh out of it. I love to have good, clean fun and enjoy life with my family and friends. Making memories; isn’t that what it is all about?
Life has offered me so many opportunities to make memories with special people. I am truly thankful to have found the Pontotoc Retired Teachers and enjoy the things we do together. By the way, the April teacher’s meeting has been changed from the 19th to the 12th. There was a conflict with the SALT event that many teachers wanted to attend, so we changed the date to allow those people to be able to enjoy both events. I always enjoy the SALT program, and I will miss it this year as well as the April teacher’s meeting. I expect y’all to have lots of fun and tell me all about it when I get back home.
This will be the last article I write from Pontotoc until May. I will be flying to Atlantic Beach, Florida on Saturday to spend the month with my sister-in-love and her family. That had been an annual thing before Covid, and it has taken me a while to get up my nerve to fly since the pandemic. I am looking forward to the visit. I love spending time with that wacky bunch and wonder what fun memories I will make on this trip. I never know what I’ll get into with Barbie and her husband, Bill, as well as my niece, Amy, and her family and my nephew, Taylor, and his fiancée. I suspect my great niece and nephew have grown quite a bit since I last saw them. I love the entire family and can hardly wait to land at the airport in Jacksonville.
Barbie is an excellent cook, and my mouth is already watering for the peach glazed ham she has on the menu for Easter Sunday dinner. I have always enjoyed attending church during my Florida visits. Barbie is a very talented pianist, and since my last visit she has taken the position at a different church. According to her this church is right on the beach. She said I can attend worship services and then go for a stroll by the water if I am so inclined. Hopefully the weather will cooperate on Easter Sunday, because they are planning an outdoor sunrise service out on the beach. Doesn’t that sound amazing?
I do hope everyone is reverently preparing for whatever Good Friday and/or Easter Sunday services you plan to attend. It is important to not lose focus on the reason we celebrate. It is easy to get bogged down in preparing for big family dinners, shopping for new Easter frocks and the fun of bunnies, baskets, and hiding eggs. Just like at Christmas, the world offers many distractions to draw our attention away from the religious importance of the weekend. Though Christ was crucified and buried, we rejoice that He did not stay in the grave. My soul is jubilant when I hear a choir sing, Up from the Grave He Arose.
If you don’t mind putting me on any individual prayer list you may have, I would certainly appreciate it during my travels. Whether you plan to attend a sunrise service or traditional worship service, I hope you have a beautiful Sunday to give thanks for Jesus’ resurrection. He Arose! Hallelujah! Christ Arose!
Thank You, Lord
By Kay Hodges Smith
Thank you, Lord, for a place called Golgotha
Where, for my sins, my savior died,
Thank you, Lord, for the tree that made the cross
On which The Son of God was crucified.
Thank you, Lord, for the borrowed tomb
Where that precious body lay,
Thank you, Lord, for the empty tomb
And for the stone that was rolled away.
Thank you, Lord, for the love
That gives me the right to say,
“I am your child because He lives
And paid my debt on Resurrection Day.”.
