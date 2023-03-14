This week of spring break is in the works, and I hope all of the students and education personnel are enjoying their week of freedom. I am sure many of you are spending time with children, grands or even great grands. If you are looking for something fun to do with the family, why not check out the activities during Customer Appreciation Day on Thursday from 11:00 to 1:00 in downtown Pontotoc. Please note it has moved back one day because Friday is supposed to be a deluge. When my grands were small, that was a day they looked forward to. You probably think it was for the goodies and treats given out by different businesses, but that is not the reason. They knew that Mr. Pig was generally there, and they wanted to see him. We have lots of pictures of the girls with him at the annual event. They have always thought he was top-hog.
Lots of fun promises to be in store during the annual event. You may want to check out the Friends of the Library who are preparing to have a big yard sale. If you see a huge chicken coming your way, don’t worry. The chicken is a member of the Pontotoc Community Theatre’s spring production, Artist’s Retreat. I hope you have marked your calendar to attend the play which will be running March 31 through April 2. Keep an eye open for retired educators. The Pontotoc Retired Teachers will be out and about the square. If you are a retired teacher and need to catch up on your membership and get caught up on the goings on of the group, this will be the perfect opportunity. I know some of the retired teachers have not reconnected since the group resumed meetings after Covid. The organization is going full steam now and would love for any retired teachers to come by and chat about what we have been up to lately. If you have little ones with you and want to keep them occupied for a few minutes while you visit with us, I am sure a member would love to read with them to give you that break. Speaking of reading, you don’t want to risk missing an issue of the Pontotoc Progress. If you need to renew or subscribe to the paper, you will have that option during the Customer Appreciation event. Representatives of the newspaper will be available to take care of your needs.
In talking about the newspaper, I would like to take this opportunity to thank so many of you for the sweet words you have sent my way. It warms my heart when you mention something I have written in the column. I appreciate everyone who reads my ramblings and has been so kind and complementary to me. It was an amazing honor the day I was asked to do it, and I will do my best not to make anyone regret that decision. The Progress was the highlight of the week when I was a child. My grandmother, Sallie Hodges, got the paper by mail.
I could hardly wait for the mail truck to run on Thursday mornings. Grandma would read the paper to me and tell me about people she knew in the newspaper. I thought it must be the ultimate honor to get your picture in the paper. Actually, I don’t remember it, but my parents kept the newspaper from when I was a baby and featured in an advertisement for cow feed.
Not only did the photographer take my picture with a sack of the feed, but he accompanied my parents and me up into our pasture where he made our picture with one of the cows. Penny was such a gentle cow that Daddy never thought twice about sitting me up on her back when we would be out and about. Of course, he kept his hand on me when I was too small to know to hold on to her. Mother had named the cow Penny after her favorite character on a soap opera, As the World Turns. We enjoyed many years with that gentle girl and kept her until her death. As many of the cows aged, they were sold off, but not Mother’s precious Penny. Anyway, Mother told me the story so many times and showed me the pictures that I almost feel like I remember the day the newspaper man visited our farm to photograph us. I know the story backwards and forwards, because Mother was so pleased that she considered it her mission to make it an integral part of my upbringing.
You may not realize how fortunate we are to still have a weekly newspaper that we can physically hold in our hands and enjoy. Many small towns and even some larger ones have gone away from the printed version and only offering them online if they are available at all. I don’t know about you, but for me, The Progress is as much a part of Pontotoc as our beautiful courthouse, Town Square Post Office, or any other historical site that we proudly identify with the county, not to mention the important Indian heritage associated with this place. I know that when we lived in Alabama, I looked forward to reading the Progress and staying in touch with my roots. Grandma Hodges gave me a subscription for Christmas the year we moved. You may know someone who has moved away and are looking for a sweet gift to send to them. I suspect they would greatly appreciate a subscription to their hometown periodical.
Thank you to y’all, the people of Pontotoc County, for everything you do to keep our little slice of the South thriving and developing while preserving our values, traditions, small town charm and our rich history for future generations to enjoy.
