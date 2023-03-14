11 March 15 pic us and the cow.jpg

My mama Maxine Hodges is holding me, Kay Hodges Smith while daddy Billy Hodges holds our cow Penny.

This week of spring break is in the works, and I hope all of the students and education personnel are enjoying their week of freedom.  I am sure many of you are spending time with children, grands or even great grands.  If you are looking for something fun to do with the family, why not check out the activities during Customer Appreciation Day on Thursday from 11:00 to 1:00 in downtown Pontotoc. Please note it has moved back one day because Friday is supposed to be a deluge. When my grands were small, that was a day they looked forward to.  You probably think it was for the goodies and treats given out by different businesses, but that is not the reason.  They knew that Mr. Pig was generally there, and they wanted to see him.  We have lots of pictures of the girls with him at the annual event.  They have always thought he was top-hog.

