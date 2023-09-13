It was great to see so many of you at the Bodock Festival. I had lots of fun, and it looked like everyone around me was also enjoying themselves. I was telling a friend from another state about the event, and she had no knowledge of the Bodock tree. Thus, I had the opportunity to educate her about our festival’s namesake. I later wondered how many folks around here attend the annual event but actually don’t know anything about the tree nor have even seen one. I thought about my own granddaughters. They have seen decorations featuring the Bodock balls and crafted items made from the wood, but they would have neither an idea of how the tree looks nor where to find one.
Maclura pomifera, commonly known as the Osage orange (/ˈoʊseɪdʒ/ OH-sayj), is a small deciduous tree or large shrub, native to the south-central United States. It typically grows about 8 to 15 meters (30–50 ft) tall. The distinctive fruit, a multiple fruit, is roughly spherical, bumpy, 8 to 15 centimeters (3–6 in) in diameter, and turns bright yellow-green in the fall. The fruits secrete a sticky white latex when cut or damaged. Despite the name "Osage orange", it is not related to the orange.It is a member of the mulberry family, The name bois d'arc (from French meaning "bow-wood") has also been corrupted into the words bodark and Bodock. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maclura_pomifera)
I do not know if this information is shared with our children in any of their Mississippi history classes or not. But I think it is important to know the history of words we take for granted in the South. I am sure the Chickasaw who lived in this area were quite appreciative of a material with which to make such durable bows and arrows. Let me encourage you to take advantage of any opportunity that comes along to teach our young people the little things that make up so many pieces of our history and culture. You might even consider visiting the Town Square Post Office and Museum for a great historical encounter. There is a wealth of information right here at our fingertips for us to know and pass down from generation to generation. Please help preserve our history and make sure it is never sent down its own trail of tears.
I am very excited for tomorrow, September 14, to get here. I had waited all summer for Lunching With Books to resume in August but had to miss the program to nurse a sick headache. If you are not familiar with this monthly event, you might want to drop by the library around 11:30 for the special music prior to the program at noon. A light lunch will be served by The Pontotoc Women’s Club. They always do a great job of preparing a tasty meal. The guest speaker will be R. L. Lee, and I am looking forward to seeing a good crowd for the program.
PREP President Lisa Lucius, the other officers and I have been busy preparing for the first retired teachers meeting of the 2023-24 school year. I was asked by a retiree of the education system if this is open to any retiree or if it is an elite group. In my opinion, anyone who devoted their career to educating our young people already belongs to an elite group of folks. But, yes, our organization is open to any retired personnel. We welcome visitors to check us out and perhaps decide to become members. If you would like to do so, we will meet on September 20 at 11:30 in the Yamato Steak House of Japan for a dutch treat lunch. We have something special planned for the program that you will not want to miss. Walter Chittom has graciously agreed to entertain us with some of his Jerry Clower stories. If you have never heard him, get ready because you are in for a real treat. I am looking forward to the meeting and hope to see a good number of members and visitors. We are excited to offer some excellent programs during this school year that we hope will be appreciated by our members. There is also plenty of fun on the agenda as well as some special events scheduled for the group. We had some great times and completed several worthwhile projects last year, and hopefully this year will be even better. If you are a member or if you are interested in becoming a member, please spread the word and invite other retirees who might not be aware of the meeting.
I know you are all busy with places to go, people to see and things to do. It is my prayer that wherever you go and whatever you do, God will sprinkle His blessing down upon you.
P.S. My good friend Randy Sanders will be performing at Elvis Presley’s birth place this Saturday, September 16 in Tupelo. The concert from Tupelo to Vegas will feature the talents of three impersonators and Randy will be doing two of the three. Doors will open and six and the show starts at 7. Tickets are on sale now, contact chriscollinscce@gmail.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.