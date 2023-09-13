It was great to see so many of you at the Bodock Festival. I had lots of fun, and it looked like everyone around me was also enjoying themselves. I was telling a friend from another state about the event, and she had no knowledge of the Bodock tree. Thus, I had the opportunity to educate her about our festival’s namesake. I later wondered how many folks around here attend the annual event but actually don’t know anything about the tree nor have even seen one. I thought about my own granddaughters. They have seen decorations featuring the Bodock balls and crafted items made from the wood, but they would have neither an idea of how the tree looks nor where to find one.

