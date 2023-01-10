If you want to spend time meting local authors and enjoying time with family andfuiends, make sure you mark your calendars this Thursday and Friday for Pontotoc Lunching With Books and Sherman Book signing.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Pontotoc County Library Lunching With Books will feature guest author Jessica Starks this Thursday, January 12. She will speak about her newest book Strolling with stories: tales from Horspen. Take a guided tour through Horsepen with Jessica and Larry as you learn about the rich, slightly true history of a small, southern community.
Arrive a little early to enjoy music by the Pontotoc Music Study Club and lunch provided by the Dabby’s Kitchen.
The Friends of the Pontotoc Library will meet immediately following Lunching with Books on Thursday. New members are welcome to join anytime. Annual dues are $10 for individuals.
Friday, Jan. 13
The Sherman Public Library will feature author Jimmy Champan on Friday, January 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at a book signing. Chapman will be signing copies of his book Journey to Watauga.
This novel is a faith-based children’s book illustrated by Shelby Prather. In this story of mystery and hope, two grandparents, “Papa Jim and Mama Em” take an unexpected adventure. Your imagination will be stirred with anticipation and joy as you read about their final trip together from this life to the land beyond.
