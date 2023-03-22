The Pontotoc County School District will host a career fair Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Pontotoc County Career and Technology Center, 353 Center Ridge Drive.
School officials said the career fair is an opportunity to make application for any and all jobs pertaining to the Pontotoc County School District. Pontotoc County school campuses are located at North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc. Both North and South have teacher positions in elementary, middle, junior and high school.
School officials said applications may be submitted on the school district’s entire gamut of positions and career opportunities, including administrative, teaching, counselor, maintenance, cafeteria, security, etc. All positions within the school district are open for hire.
Persons interested in seeking a career with the school district are urged to attend this come and go event and bring resumes.
Not all open positions may be currently listed since the process of resignation or reassignment will be ongoing through the spring. Anyone who wants to work with the district in any capacity is encouraged to come to this event and get your application in for work.
