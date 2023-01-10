Would you like to be a part of community fun and laughter? Then come and try out for a part in the Pontotoc Community Theater’s newest production courtesy of Pioneer Drama called “Artist Retreat.”
Auditions have been held, but there is still room for more! Please come to the Main this Thursday, January 12, 6 p.m. if you are interested in being involved in some way. To whet your appetite of the fun and mayhem that will keep folks laughing here is a teaser of what the play is all about.
Retired dancer Mother Dee lives in an aging mansion and hosts an eclectic group of artists, including those who practice the art of gardening, poetry, clowning, and even bodybuilding (though he really wants to dance). But despite the overtime efforts of handy woman Hacksaw, the mansion’s electricity is spotty, the roof is caving in, and ”the duct tape is structural.”
To pay for repairs, Mother Dee tries to access a family trust, but straight-laced banker, Penny, breaks the news that the funds can only be used to start a for-profit business.
Luckily, Penny has a heart and helps the kooky group of creatives dive headfirst into finding a business model. But when the artists fumble their business pitch, their confidence wanes, insecurities are revealed, and Sally’s giant chickens run amok!
For more information go to facebook and check out the Pontotoc Community theater page.
