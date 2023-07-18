On Wednesday, July 19 [TODAY], at 10:00, Pontotoc County Library is planning to add a little MAGIC to the fun that you can always find at your library. Let’s B Friends!, featuring magic, puppets, fun and storytelling is an interactive program for children presented by award winning performer, Dorian LaChance.
Dorian, a hilarious monkey named Charlie, and the kids at the library will be learning about how to make friends and how to be a friend, as a part of this summer’s national reading theme, All Together Now. Come see this amazing show that encourages kids to read for fun AND learning!
Based in Madison, MS, Dorian LaChance is an educator, comedian, magician, puppeteer and storyteller who travels all over the southeast performing programs that encourage kids to read. He has won numerous awards including the The Peoples Choice Award for KIDabra International.
“I believe that reading opens the door to learning about everything else in life. That’s why all my school and library shows encourage reading,” says LaChance, who has been a professional performer since 2009. An avid reader himself, LaChance performs about 200 shows each year in schools and libraries and at special events all over Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama.
Don’t miss this hilarious and inspiring show that young and old can enjoy free of charge.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&