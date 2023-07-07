Members of the Pontotoc County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) recently attended the MHV State Council meeting at Mississippi State University beginning Monday, May 22nd through Wednesday, May 24th. Everyone received a warm welcome to campus by Dr. Curt Lacy, MSU Interim Associate Extension Director and Dr. Steve Martin, MSU Interim Extension Director. Members enjoyed a full program of educational speakers, workshops, and tours. Pontotoc County was well represented and actively participated in many events. Cultural Arts entries were checked in on Monday, May 22nd with Pontotoc County MHV receiving several blue ribbons for their entries.
Lynda Smith, past state president, and Dixie Bowles, current senior northeast area director, both assisted with multiple events throughout the meeting. Mary Frances Stepp led the Pledge of Allegiance and Maria Galloway gave a devotion at the 1st General Session in Bost Theatre on Tuesday. During the Tuesday afternoon workshops, Maria Galloway taught a class where participants learned to sew a lined tote bag with handles.
A memorial service was held at the MSU Chapel of Memories on Tuesday evening to honor MHV members who have passed away since the 2022 MHV State Council. The reading of the names of deceased members was accompanied by a bell ringer and choir performance. Deceased members recognized from Pontotoc County included:
Mary Anderson – Toccopola Club
Melba Edwards – Toccopola Club
Eltice Jarrett – Beckham Club
Peggy McCarter – Toccopola Club
Josie Smith – Beckham Club
On Wednesday, May 24th, Maria Galloway coordinated the Fashion Revue with assistance from Mary Frances Stepp and Ensley Howell. The Awards Luncheon consisted of a delicious meal, award announcements, and installation of new state officers. Chuck Howell led the group in singing the MHV state song, Volunteer Along With Me. The Pontotoc County MHV received the following awards:
International Award – Algoma Club, Pontotoc County
Environment Award – Hanging Grapes Club, Pontotoc County
Health and Nutrition Award – Toccopola Club, Pontotoc County
Overall Outstanding County/Community Service Projects and Outreach – Pontotoc County MHV
MHV Secretary Record Book Winner, Northeast Area – Pontotoc County (Carol Pierson, Secretary)
Mary Frances Stepp was installed as 1st Vice President and Lynda Smith was installed as Parliamentarian for the MHV State Council for the upcoming year. For more information about joining the Pontotoc MHV, contact the MSU Extension Office – Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910.
