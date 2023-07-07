Pontotoc Group at State MHV meeting 2023.jpg

Left to Right: Chuck Howell, Ensley Howell, Dixie Bowles, Mary Frances Stepp, Lynda Smith, and Maria Galloway.

Members of the Pontotoc County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) recently attended the MHV State Council meeting at Mississippi State University beginning Monday, May 22nd through Wednesday, May 24th. Everyone received a warm welcome to campus by Dr. Curt Lacy, MSU Interim Associate Extension Director and Dr. Steve Martin, MSU Interim Extension Director. Members enjoyed a full program of educational speakers, workshops, and tours. Pontotoc County was well represented and actively participated in many events. Cultural Arts entries were checked in on Monday, May 22nd with Pontotoc County MHV receiving several blue ribbons for their entries.

