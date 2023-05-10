The Pontotoc Farmer’s market opened with all spaces filled and then some as shoppers and sellers alike enjoyed the day.
This is just the beginning of what will be three plus months of bringing local produce and meat to your table from local farmers and cattlemen.
"Thank you to all of our shoppers and visitors who made 2023 Season Opening Day a success!,” enthused Market Manager Julia McDowell.
“ We have over 50 registered vendors this year, plus weekly music and Yoga, culinary education, programs and much more in store for the season.”
You don’t want to miss this coming Saturday. Load up mama and take her to get something truly local that will tickle her nose, or her palette.
“Next week is Mother's Day weekend and the Pontotoc Farmers Market has everything you need to get creative with a gift for mom. Pick up an Amish basket and fill it with specialty canned goods, produce, eggs and grass-fed beef,” McDowell said.
In addition you will find, “sweet treats, goat milk soap and artisan crafts make a great add-on to market flowers and plants, so fill that basket with cupcakes, baked goods, pies, chocolate covered strawberries and more. Bring her to the market and treat her to an artisan brunch from Bleu Plate Food Truck. See you Saturday starting at 7am!"
The Farmers market is is a vital connection between producers and consumers. They offer nutrition incentive programs, like SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, Senior and WIC vouchers to expand access to fresh produce and increase sales.
Thanks to funding provided by the PACT: Pontotoc County Create Affiliate of the CREATE Foundation, our market will be able to process SNAP transactions for the 2023 season! Farmers markets must subscribe to a service that allows us to accept SNAP on behalf of our vendors, without charge, through a wireless connection at the Welcome Table. Accepting SNAP/EBT also allows our market to provide Double Up Food Bucks to our shoppers, giving them an extra $1 to spend on produce for every $1 they spend with SNAP, up to $20 every market day! These nutrition incentives help our market fulfill its goal of expanding access to locally grown, healthy food and help local farmers, growers and ranchers expand their customer base. Thank you!
Need to apply for SNAP? Visit the Department of Human Services at 341 Ridge Drive. The phone number for this office is (662) 489-4182 or submit an application online at https://www.access.ms.gov/Application
Would you like to come to the market with your produce or home made items? More information, including the 2023 vendor application and guidelines is available at pontotocfarmersmarket.com or by calling 662-760-6703 or emailing pontotocfarmersmarket@gmail.com. They look forward to hearing from you!
