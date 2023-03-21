22 100 year piano celbration 6032.JPG

Getting ready to tickle the ivories for the 100 year celebration of the Pontotoc Music Club are Jennifer Johnson, Patricia Henry, Dale Killough, Terrena Kyle and Alma Jo Henry.

 By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress

The Pontotoc Music Club is celebrating its centennial with a night of concert to delight your listening ear on Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m in the First Baptist Church sanctuary. One of the oldest clubs in Pontotoc still meeting, the music study club was formed in 1923.

