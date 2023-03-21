The Pontotoc Music Club is celebrating its centennial with a night of concert to delight your listening ear on Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m in the First Baptist Church sanctuary. One of the oldest clubs in Pontotoc still meeting, the music study club was formed in 1923.
The public is invited to this special event. The night will feature a salute to all forms of music from the big band era, to Broadway to rock. The old familiar hymns will also be sung as well as other older songs from days gone by.
Also mentioned as the program begin will be the famous music artists from Pontotoc including the black diva of the opera, Ruby Elzy from the late 1930s era.
Coordinator of the program, long time piano teacher Patricia Young Henry enthused over the program and the history it will relate.
“We have several of my former students who will play the pieces they played for a public performance in days gone by,” she said. The 84-year-old piano teacher has been a long time member of the Music Club.
Present members o the club include: Terrena Kyle, Dena Holley, Jennifer Johnson, Virginia Mitchell, Carl Gregory, Patricia Henry, Moly Crawford, Betty Crane, Anita Brown, Littie Long, Rayanne Adams, Jenae Weeks, Bobbie Jaggers, Dale Killough, Felecia Pollard and Anna Wallace.
The Pontotoc Music Club was established in 1923 with a motto of “Make good music popular and popular music good.” The club has endeavored to aid the musical culture of its members and to promote musical interest in the community.
Special guests and four former members will be on tap to perform at the centennial event which include: George Rutledge, Judy Rutledge, Larry Young, Mickey Gentry, Harry Patterson, Chris Thompson, Laura Thompson, Wanda Waldrop, Webster Treloar, Izzy Park, Max Todd, Trey Henry, Benji Ross, Garrett Weeks, Matthew Sorrells, Alison Wray, Matt Strickland and Mitzi Russell.
Henry dropped hints of what those who come to the concert can expect.
“We are going to open up with what I consider to be the official state song, ‘Go Mississippi’” said Henry. "And then we will move into a song sung by shaped notes."
Shape notes are a musical notation designed to help with congregational and social singing. The notation, introduced in late 18th century England, became a popular teaching device in American singing schools. Shapes were added to the noteheads in written music to help singers find pitches within major and minor scales.
“And you must be holding a book or a piece of music to understand this,” noted Henry.
Shape notes of various kinds have been used for over two centuries in a variety of music traditions, mostly sacred music, practiced primarily here in the south.
Those who will be playing again what they did in years past include: Wanda Bess Waldrop who will play the Birth of the Blues. She played this first in May 1973.
Litttie Bridgeman Long will play Soldiers March, which she first played April 1971.
Anita Hodge Brown will play Minuet which she first played April 1971.
Terrena Ard Kyle will play Tango in D which she played in a previous public performance.
Laura and Chris Thompson will play Ave Maria/Prelude in C which they played at a public program at First Baptist in 1985.
Mitzi Montgomery Russell will play Secret Mission.
A Lions band winner from Pontotoc City, North and South Pontotoc will play a piece on their particular instrument and Chorus directors from Pontotoc City and North Pontotoc will each sing a song.
The program will close with the great hymn, How Great Thou Art.
"The public is invited to this free event that will surely delight your ears and soothe your soul," concluded Henry.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.