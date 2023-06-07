The Pontotoc Retired Teachers honored the 2023 city and county education retirees with a supper and program on May 25, with a meal provided by the Woodmen of the World Insurance Company with retired teachers providing the drinks and desserts in the PEPA conference room.
Mr. Justin Price also gave tote bags away to the new retirees, and had enough to put the others into a drawing as a door prize.
Mr. Mike McNeese, the district representative for the organization, was the guest speaker.
Kay Smith composed a cheer for the retirees and Rhonda McNeese, Lisa Lucius and Smith borrowed pom-poms from the three schools and cheered the honorees into their circle of retirement.
Many Pontotoc County businesses donated door prizes and goodies for the teachers.
To top off the night, the group was delighted to have special entertainment by Randy (Elvis) Sanders.
If you are already retired from the education system and not a member, they would love for you to join.
The following projects have been done by the retired teachers. In addition to the annual scholarship donation sent in to the state fund, they were involved in several local projects.
During the city’s Christmas Open House, they hosted a photo op for children (of all ages) to visit with Mrs. Santa. The members met at the Pontotoc Library for a lively Christmas party featuring food, games, and door prizes.
Several members participated in the Mardi Gras Parade down Main Street and handed out moon pies to the children.
On Customer Appreciation Day in the spring, they set up on the courthouse square to educate people about the Retired Teachers Organization.
On the afternoon of May 17, the Pontotoc Retired Teachers presented books to the libraries at Pontotoc Elementary School and to North and South Pontotoc Lower Elementary Schools. The organization of retired education personnel took on this project as part of their Excellence in Education focus in the city and county schools. The librarian at each school was asked to select the book she would like to receive, and the retired teachers were happy to fulfill each request.
No plans have been made for the next school year, but will be discussed when monthly meetings resume on the third Wednesday of September. That date is September 20, and you are invited to come dutch treat to the Yamato restaurant on Oxford Street.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.