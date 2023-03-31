Happy National Nutrition Month! This annual health campaign was created by The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics back in 1973, making this year the 50th anniversary. Although initially this campaign was only one week long, it quickly evolved to a month-long celebration. This campaign is given a theme each year. The 2023 theme is “Fuel for the Future”, focusing on connecting nutrition with sustainability practices. This year’s theme focuses on five topic areas to inform and remind the public of daily nutrition practices that will benefit them.

