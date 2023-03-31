Happy National Nutrition Month! This annual health campaign was created by The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics back in 1973, making this year the 50th anniversary. Although initially this campaign was only one week long, it quickly evolved to a month-long celebration. This campaign is given a theme each year. The 2023 theme is “Fuel for the Future”, focusing on connecting nutrition with sustainability practices. This year’s theme focuses on five topic areas to inform and remind the public of daily nutrition practices that will benefit them.
Eat with the environment in mind. This can be done by incorporating more plant-based foods, like fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, and seeds into your meals and snacks. You can find these plant-based items by shopping locally when possible and buying items that are in season. Or consider starting your own garden at home. This can be as simple or as complex of a project as you would like to attempt. Not sure you can commit to maintaining a full-fledged garden? Start small by planting a few items in containers you can keep on your back porch. Another environmental consideration is food packaging waste. When shopping, consider buying items with minimal packaging, such as bulk items.
Seek help from a Registered Dietitian (RD), or nutritionist. Seeking the help of a nutrition professional can help you fuel yourself for the future. Ask your doctor for a referral to a dietitian for help with special nutrition needs. There are many RDs who specialize in unique needs, so make sure your needs are addressed when talking about a referral. Dietitians can also identify and help with the changes in nutrient needs our bodies require as we age as well as with specific health goals.
Identify ways to eat healthy while saving money. Planning before grocery shopping is always a good idea. If you plan meals ahead of time, it will save you money when you shop and also reduce food waste. Start by looking around your kitchen and pantry to identify foods you already have at home. Plan meals for the week around those items. Then make a list of items you are missing for those meals and need to purchase at the store. Taking advantage of store sales can also save money at the grocery store. Make economical use of leftovers by finding creative ways to use them in brand-new meals.
Eat a variety of foods from all food groups. The MyPlate guidelines, which can be found by visiting www.myplate.gov, are a good place to start. MyPlate serves as a visual guide for the proportion of each food group on your plate. Eating a variety of foods from the food groups will ensure that you meet the nutritional needs of your body. This does not mean that you must eat plain or bland foods. Include your favorite cultural foods and traditions at mealtimes. You can adapt healthy eating to encompass your tastes and cultural practices. Eating foods in various forms, including fresh, frozen, canned, and dried, helps get a variety of foods into your diet while also keeping the cost of food down. Avoid fad diets that promote unnecessary restrictions in your diet. Appreciate all that your body does for you by giving it the fuel it needs to thrive.
Eat more often at home. Cooking from home allows you to have full control over the meal. You can control the amount of salt and portion sizes. You can try out new flavors and create happy memories of preparing food with friends and family. Having a themed meal night can be fun and encourages you to try new foods from all over the world.
Take the time to learn about nutrition and how you can use it to your advantage. More resources are available by visiting the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics at www.eatright.org. Eat and plan your meals with the mindset of Fueling for the Future. Your body will thank you in the long run!
