Hummingbirds will soon begin their spring migration in full force. It is time to prepare to be hospitable to our feathered friends.
Hummingbirds arrive in Mississippi during March as the red buckeyes and azaleas are blooming. Normally in November, they head south to spend the winter in Central and South America. You can monitor their progress by visiting the following website https://www.hummingbird-guide.com/hummingbird-migration-map-2023.html.
Hummingbirds are a preferred wildlife species for many Mississippi homeowners to view. With a basic understanding of hummingbirds and their habitat requirements you can create a haven for these energetic creatures.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service Publications “Attracting Hummingbirds to Mississippi Gardens,” “Keeping Hummingbirds Coming Back for More,” and “Attract Hummingbirds with Colorful Plants” are sources for this article.
As with all types of wildlife, proper habitat should be maintained to increase the odds of seeing hummingbirds. Good habitat will provide the food, water, and shelter needed for hummingbirds to flourish.
Food
Hummingbirds have extremely high energy requirements. Their fast metabolisms result from the fact that their wings beat an amazing 50-70 times a second! Hummingbirds get their energy from the nectar of brightly colored red, white, scarlet, and orange flowers. They generally must take in 50% of their body weight in flower nectar each day.
Many homeowners enjoy providing supplemental food by erecting brightly colored hummingbird feeders. It is time to wash hummingbird feeders to prepare for the spring migration. Completely disassemble the feeders including the plastic flowers. Soak the parts in warm soapy water and remove any dried sugar or mold using an old toothbrush. Thoroughly rinse using clean warm water before reassembly.
Well-maintained feeders can be helpful for hummingbirds. Regularly cleaning and rinsing feeders is important to maintain a fresh and healthy food source, especially during periods of hot weather.
Hummingbird food can be purchased at stores or easily made at home. Homemade hummingbird food can be prepared by adding one-part refined sugar to four-parts water. The solution should be boiled to completely dissolve the sugar and to help prevent fermentation. The solution should be allowed to cool before pouring it into the feeder. Adding red food coloring is not necessary.
It is helpful to have several small feeders compared to one large feeder. Spacing small feeders out of sight of one another can prevent aggressive males from chasing the others away from the food source. The feeders should be hung in the shade to slow the fermentation of the sugar water and the formation of algae.
Hummingbirds meet their protein requirements by eating spiders and soft-bodied insects. These delicacies can be supplied by refraining from using insecticides near their favorite flowering plants.
Planting brightly colored flowering plants in groups will help attract hummingbirds to your landscape. Scattering plantings can help accommodate more of these very territorial birds.
Common trees and shrubs to plant include azaleas, red buckeyes, lantanas, and mimosas. Vines that can be planted include trumpet creeper, crossvine, Virginia creeper, coral honeysuckle, and morning glories. Perennials can include four-o-clocks, hostas, bee balms, and cannas. Annuals can include petunias, impatiens, and red salvia. A complete list of preferred plants can be found in the MSU Extension Service Publication “Attracting Hummingbirds to Mississippi Gardens.”
Water
Hummingbirds can consume up to eight times their body weight in water each day. Hummingbirds will use most water sources but prefer not to land on the ground to avoid predators. Birdbaths that include rocks or bricks will provide a safe resting spot while they drink.
Shelter
Hummingbirds need trees and shrubs to provide resting and nesting areas. They prefer a mixture of shade and sun. This diversity allows the birds to warm or cool themselves depending on the weather. Leaving areas of dense vegetation including trees, shrubs and vines can provide perfect habitat.
By providing food, water, and shelter you can enjoy the pleasure and excitement provided by hummingbirds in flight.
If you would like to learn more about wildlife topics, call the MSU Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
