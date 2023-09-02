What will you be doing this weekend? Will you be out on the lake? Perhaps grilling hamburgers or hot dogs with your family? Stop for a minute. Pause. Remember. You have the freedom to do all these wonderful things in spite of those who would want to strip it away from us.
Twenty-two years ago there were hundreds of families who spent the last Labor Day weekend they had on this earth with their loved ones. September 11, 2001 changed their lives forever.
I’ve never been to New York, and yet each year I’ve paused to remember those who have lost their lives. We owe it to remember those people who were just going to work on that clear fall morning back in 2001.
But that is so long ago, some say, yes and it was really just yesterday.
What were you doing that day? Do you remember? Are you going to take a moment and remember?
I was at the office that bright Tuesday morning. My boss, Paul Sims told me about the planes hitting the Twin Towers. I turned the television on so we could track the news. We were busy on deadline. My heart was breaking at the images. I felt like we needed to get a street story and reaction from the general public.
I told Paul he needed to write something about this for the editorial page if nothing else. “This is what everyone will be talking about tomorrow,” I said. “Well it’s still national,” he put in.
And then the plane hit the Pentagon. I flew back to his office. “They just hit the Pentagon,” I said. “We’ve GOT to get out there and get reaction.”
“Go!” he finally consented. So I hit the street and we were delayed in sending our pages to press that day, but it was necessary. People right here in Pontotoc were affected by the events in our nation.
Later I went to mama’s house, just to hug on my family and mom shared that she was watching it on tv at granddaddy house.
Mom said she told Granddaddy the second plane wasn’t an accident as they watched it hit World Trade Center 2 live on the television.
I have explained to Jon Lee time and again why we should never forget. He was only nine years old when the attack happened. I want him to understand the reason why this day should never be forgotten.
“I remember Granddaddy watching movies and specials about World War II,” I said.
“And I always wondered why he did it. After September 11, I understood. America was provoked into war in 1941. We were a peace-loving nation going about our own business and we were attacked. But that attack was on a military base. That is a place you should be ready for an outside enemy to come and get you.
“September 11 was different. These people were just going to work. They were just getting up and going about their day. They were totally innocent and evil men used planes to kill them.”
He, too, has begun to understand that dark day in our history. It happened so fast that many did not even know what hit them. I’ve often wondered what went on in the minds of the people on the planes just before the giant silver birds hit the World Trade Center. Or how the people reacted who were in those towers and saw the planes coming right at them.
The biggest lesson I learned from that day is to never take a day for granted. To always make sure I tell Jon that I love him when we are parted or when we go to sleep at night.
Thousands of people never dreamed when they went to work on Tuesday, September 11, 2001, that they would not be going home that night. I also gained a whole new appreciation for our firemen and policemen and emergency personnel. If you see a policeman or a fireman or an emergency worker, please hug them an thank them for keeping our community safe.
The reason I’m talking about this a little earlier than usual, is so you can make plans. Spend this weekend while you are relaxing or any time you can next week pulling things together.
Take time to teach your children. Make a memorial at home. I have two white candles to remind me of the twin towers that I burn in my kitchen windows. What about you? Dig out your white candles you normally shine in your windows at Christmas and put two of them together to shine out in the darkness.
Find your flag and if you don’t have one, go buy one. Hang it up. We need it now more than ever. It’s time to stop the fussing and fighting and fuming amongst ourselves and recognize enemies from within and without still want to destroy us as a nation.
It is time to come back to our roots of a nation that believes that God is who protects us. We are the United States of America. Not the United States of France, Spain, England, Mexico or any other nation. We fought wars and ran all them back home so we could enjoy our own freedoms.
It is time to unite again under the red, white and blue and stand as “one nation under God indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”
If we don’t wake up and stand, God will still be here, but there will be no justice and there will be no liberty for us as a nation.
