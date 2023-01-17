Successful farmers have a common trait. The hard work never stops even during the cold and dark days of winter. There is a long to do list that must be completed during this time of year to ensure an abundant harvest. The work accomplished during the winter will ensure that time is not wasted when the days lengthen and the weather warms.
One of these jobs includes preparing to use pesticides. Farmers use an integrated pest control (IPM) strategy to control insects, weeds, and plant diseases. IPM employs preventative strategies and prescribes the use of pesticides only when absolutely necessary.
When the situation is warranted, farmers can choose to use restricted use pesticides. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gives the restricted use designation to pesticides that must be used properly to prevent harm to applicators, adjacent crops, and the environment.
Farmers and landowners are required to obtain the private applicator certification to buy or use restricted use pesticides on their property. The source for the column is the Mississippi State University Extension Service, “Bugs Eye View”, newsletter entitled “Private Applicator Card.”
The goal of the private applicator certification program is to help agriculture producers apply pesticides safely and in an environmentally sustainable way. The program is designed for agriculture producers that require the use of restricted pesticides to manage insects, weeds, and diseases in a variety of crops.
Individuals who successfully complete the certification will demonstrate knowledge in the biology of crop pests and how to control them. Participants will demonstrate knowledge of pesticide distribution equipment and proper methods to calibrate the equipment.
Participants receiving the certification will also understand the laws and regulations that are designed to protect the environment as well as agriculture workers. Two laws that the participants will understand include the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIRFA) and the Workers Protection Standards (WPS).
Agriculture producers will have an in-person opportunity to receive the private applicator certification on Monday, January 23, 2023. The program will be held at the MSU Extension office in Pontotoc, which is located at 402 CJ Hardin Jr. Drive. There will be sessions held at 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Producers will only be required to attend one session to receive certification.
Please call (662)-489-3910 to register as soon as possible to help with planning. There is a $20 fee for the course which covers the cost of educational and certification materials. The preferred method of payment is by check or money order.
If you would like to learn more about the management of insects, diseases, or other topics, call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.