The second annual “A Dress Fit For a Queen” dress drive will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Pontotoc High School Commons.
The drive seeks donated prom/formal dresses and related accessories, which will then be given free to students who cannot afford a suitable dress for prom.
All dresses and accessories are 100 percent free,” according to event host/organizer Katherine Adams, who is a Pontotoc resident managing the new local business, Millie Grey Home.
This event is open to anyone in the surrounding counties that may need a dress, Adams said.
The event is organized and hosted by Katherine Adams and sponsored by PHS FEA sponsor Mrs. Allison Bramlett (FEA: Future Educators of America)
For more information contact ABRAMLETT@PONTOTOC K12.MS.US.
If you can’t make it on the big day, PHS students may see Mrs. Adams in the high school’s main office for an appointment, all others can contact Katherine at ADressFitForAQueen@gmail.com to set up an appointment.
Those wishing to donate dresses this year should contact ADressFitForAQueen@gmail.com to schedule a drop-off, or drop by the front office ATTN: Rayanne Adams or Allison Bramlett at Pontotoc High School, Adams said.
The dresses and accessories are returned after prom to be stored until next year, unless the recipient wishes to keep the dress to remember her special evening.
Adams is asking any girl she can contact who needs a prom dress and can’t afford one to come to the drop to find her perfect dress.
“Our mission is to help each girl feel beautiful without the stress of buying a new dress, and to help each girl feel like a queen.
“Every girl deserves the chance to feel beautiful; you’re worthy. Each dress will be donated with memories that they hold. Now it becomes the turn of whoever will wear the dress to make your memories,” Adams said.
Each dress will have a story. When Adams knows the history, she’ll tell the dress recipient.
“Last year at the first dress drop, the dresses that I knew where they came from; the girls were told the stories behind them.
“For instance, one dress in particular was one of my friend’s dresses from high school. I told the story of seeing my friend in that dress and remembering how beautiful she felt. Now it’s a new woman’s turn to feel beautiful in the dress,” she said.
Last year, she started the dress drive with only two dresses of her own. With posting on social media and by word of mouth, she ended up with over 137 dresses.
“We had around 16 girls on the day of the dress drop last year. I thought that was an amazing turnout considering it being the first year there was anything like this around here. I’m hoping this year I can double that number,”Adams said this week.
“Last year, I offered to give the girls’ hair and makeup by me for free, but no one took me up on that offer. I will offer the same services this year,” she said. An appointment can be made with Adams on the day of the Dress Drive.
This year, on the day of the dress drop, there will not be a seamstress on site.
No seamstress was on site last year, but one apparently wasn’t needed.
“I would say 95% of the girls that got dresses; it fit like a glove on them,” Adams said.
There were plenty of sizes available for the girls who turned out.
“Because of this generous community, we had sizes triple zero all the way up to 28. We had multiples in each size as well. Fortunately, that was not an issue. Every girl who came left with a dress that they loved.
“We asked the girls as they came in what style and color they were looking for. The answers were quite simple. They either told us short or long and the color they were thinking of. Again, because of our generous community, we were able to find what each girl was looking for.”
The unused dresses — and the dresses returned following the Prom — will be stored in closets wrapped in dress bags at Adams’ home and her grandparents’ home.
“I would personally like to thank my mom (Rayanne Adams) and Allison Bramlett and two FEA students for helping my idea come to life last year.
“These ladies helped set up, tear down, meet with the girls, hype them up in the dresses they tried on, find the perfect accessories for the dress they chose, and go above and beyond in every aspect of this Dress Drive. I could not have succeeded without them.
“I would also like to thank my grandparents (Wayne and Barbara Carter) for allowing me to store dresses at their home and for opening their doors to allow girls that couldn’t make it on dress drop day last year to still come by (by appointment) and pick out a dress,” Adams said.