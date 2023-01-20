Randall.jpg

The CREATE Foundation welcomes Allie Randle as Director of Marketing and Events. Randle previously worked at Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau as Content Creator and Digital Strategist. Randle will serve CREATE with marketing initiatives including social media and external communications, as well as planning and facilitating events which CREATE hosts throughout the year. Randle is a 2020 graduate of Mississippi State University with a B.A. in Communication and Public Relations, and a minor in Art.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you