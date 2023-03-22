Spring break when I was a kid meant my cousins Nikki and Paul would be coming down from Memphis to spend a week at our house, and Uncle Lynn’s children from Thaxton would come, too. Mama’s house would be filled with the laughter and sometimes arguments of children.
We would trek outside even if it was muddy and at least walk up to grandmamas or over to Ma Sanders house. So between the three of those houses everybody got rotated around to all the elders in the family.
Recently I got to spend just a smidgen of time with three of those cousins that would come and play for a week at mama’s when I went to the visitation for Mr. Donald Allen, who was the husband of my Aunt Johnnie’s sister, Hallie Dean.
Sitting there in the church chit chatting with them I realized how quickly time has flown. How I wished we could be on grandmama’s hill laughing at jokes, spending time in Ma Sanders bedroom perusing all the buttons in her button box while the smell of spaghetti cooking on the stove wafted its way under the door.
This past week mom had Michah’s three cowboys and on Wednesday my sisters Amee and Kirsten came to spend a couple of days. We all spent time together in town for Customer Appreciation Day on Thursday and it was just great. A supper of soup at mama’s house was soon planned so that all of the siblings that were near could drop in and enjoy time together.
Now, my sister Kirsten makes a mean pot of soup and it is so easy! She browned four pounds of ground beef with onions and bell peppers. Then she added six cans of Vegall® vegetables that has seven veggies in it, and two quarts of vegetable juice as well as some Italian seasoning. Let that cook. It was wonderful!
After supper the kids scattered to the front yard to play ghost in the graveyard. My sisters and I smiled at each other as we heard them chanting “One o’clock! Two o’clock!” from the front porch.
And then I remembered something. I had some glow sticks in my car. So I ran to the car and brought them into the house to string them up.
A couple of them didn’t have the little end pieces that was needed so I asked papa if he had any black tape. “Do you mean electrical tape?” he asked. I grinned “yessir” I returned.
He rummaged in a place I won’t mention so the children won’t be raiding his stash and gave me the tape. So I tied a knot in the black plastic string and taped it to the glow stick. “Granddad would be proud,” I thought. Before the days of duck tape there was black electrical tape. And he used that to tape his world together.
Before long I had all the sticks glowing and I carried them outside to distribute them. Just as I went out the great-grands came up.
I’d let Kirsten’s little girl do a cross necklace with glow in the dark beads earlier and when I saw Carley Anne I figured she would want to do one as well.
When I showed her the project, she said “Yes! I want to do one.” So I put her on the floor.
“I feel like I’m back in your class again,” Carley said as she sat before the beads and little cross necklace. I grinned. How I wish she was. It has been six years since I taught her on Wednesday nights and the time just seemed to melt away when I saw her working with the glowing beads.
Soon she had her beads around her neck and she and little Reagan were spending girl time in the room alone. The others went into the back bedroom and the house sounded like a bunch of birds had been turned loose in the back. It was wonderful.
My sister Kirsten and I were working on crochet projects while mama was sewing a bunch of tiny quilt blocks together and Amee was playing a solitary game. Dad was trying not to go to sleep again. It was neat just to sit amongst family.
Jonathan was on the coast and he sent out a picture of the ocean when he arrived. I showed it to Kirsten and she said he wasn’t her favorite any more. He asked if a hug and a kiss would smooth her ruffled feathers to which I replied, "she is laughing hysterically, I’m not sure." She said that peanut m&ms® would go a long way to soothing the soul. And that smart young man says, “I hear they come in five pound bags.” He knows how to make up with his aunts real quick.
So the night ended with smiles; and all too soon I had to leave and say my goodbyes to everyone in the house. Quietly I shut the door on memories that will live to be told when the youngsters are grown.
