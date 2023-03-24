Opportunity for Area Youth Interested in Health Care Field
Mississippi State University (MSU) is offering a unique learning opportunity for youth completing their junior year of high school in the spring of 2023. The program is called Rural Medical and Science Scholars and it will be held on the MSU campus June 10 to June 29, 2023. This intense two-week program allows youth to get a jump-start on college and learn about career opportunities in the healthcare field. Students live on campus for the entire course, including weekends, while they participate. Students will tour the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, and take a health science college-level course, Introduction to Health Professions.
The cost for attending the Rural Medical and Science Scholars program is $2,600, which includes tuition, housing, textbooks, and meals. However, there are scholarships available on a first come, first served basis for $2,500, leaving a $100 application fee to be paid by the student.
To participate, students must be currently completing their junior year of high school, have received a minimum composite score of 20 on their ACT test, be interested in learning about careers in health sciences, and be a resident of Mississippi. To apply, students should complete the application available at extension.msstate.edu/RMS. Students should ask a teacher to write a letter of recommendation for them and ask their school guidance counselor to submit the letter of recommendation along with their ACT scores, high school transcript, and completed application by April 1, 2023. More detailed information is available on the web at extension.msstate.edu/RMS.
Dining with Diabetes Class Series in April
Dining with Diabetes is a series of classes to help individuals better manage their diabetes. The Dining with Diabetes program was developed by Mississippi State University Extension educators as a four-lesson workshop. Participants will learn how to incorporate healthy food and other practices to help control blood sugar. Lessons will include carbohydrate counting and exchanges as well as recipe tastings. Hand-outs will be provided. Anyone interested is encouraged to participate and to bring a family member, friend, or caregiver. Four classes will be held: April 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2023. Each class will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Extension Office. The fee for the class is $10.00 and includes all four classes. The deadline to register is Monday, April 3, 2023.
