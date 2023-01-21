Sunday night I stepped to the kitchen sink to switch off the light that shines there. I munched on my cheese sandwich as I clicked the bulb off. That familiar taste brought back memories of Sunday nights at home. After church, a sandwich or popcorn was how my parents settled down us passel of children to get us ready for the week of school that lay ahead.
No major cooking went into the Sunday night meal, just
a quick bite to settle the hunger and make us content for bed.
And bed was early on Sunday. Many a Sunday night, my sister and I were in bed by nine listening to Bob McCustion share from the WCPC Houston radio station.
But that path from church to the bed always traveled
through the kitchen. With half a loaf of bread and several slices of cheese flipped through a hot buttered skillet mama could fit us for our passage to sleep.
It was that time of the night that we could settle down and look back over the past week or talk about what the week had in store that helped us.
Sunday nights were also used for quiet reading and just pure family fun, laughing at the antics of the young children or recalling the time brother fell off of the back step and how we laughed at the look in his eyes.
I often marvel at my parents’ ability to keep their herd of kids happy and content in the four walls we called home.
They sacrificed just to put food on our table, often going without things such as phone service to make sure there was enough money to make ends meet. Wintertime meant a crackling fire was roaring in the wood heater. At first it was a small heater in the middle of the living area, then Daddy bought a big heater that stood in the corner of the living area. And that was the living room, dining room and kitchen all in one big space.
In the summer a fan pulled the cool night air through the house while the crickets and frogs sang outside.
And my parents proved that while money might be in short supply, there was much more to life than the things money could buy.
It was those simple things, like the Sunday night meals, that I cherish the most. For it was in the simple act of cooking sandwiches and gathering us under their wings like a brooding hen that nurtured our relationships with each other and has kept us close over these years.
They provided for us the continuity of life that is the art of those in the previous generation to provide. They are the glue that holds us together in that bond of love.
This past December daddy and mama celebrated 65 years of life together and we all gathered in that little home place and had soup and conversation. It was our way of thanking them for sticking by us, for having the courage and love us to grow us up.
Kirsten put them in front of the Christmas tree and snapped their picture. It was neat to see the baby girl taking a picture of the two that started this big family.
I’ve often wish I could go back to those happy days of my teen years and share an hour with all of my dear brothers and sisters under the same roof each day, because those days grow dearer to my memory as I continue to walk this dusty path we call life.
Half of us live outside of Pontotoc and we can’t get together every Sunday like some families do, but those Sunday night suppers cemented our love for each other that neither time, nor distance, can sever.
