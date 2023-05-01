This week at Sunshine, we’ve enjoyed some big things! Monday, we started off with Candy tic-tac-toe and horseshoes.
Tuesday, we played Bingo and had our first Penny Auction. It was a big hit! However, we have some penny pinchers. They held onto those pennies tight! Wednesday morning, Amanda lead devotion for everyone in the front lobby and a fellow preacher from Homecare Hospice walked in at the perfect time to close it with a beautiful prayer.
Wednesday, April 26th, was International Pretzel Day, so we celebrated with soft pretzels in the dining room.
Thursday, we had Resident Council and playing bowling in the afternoon. The Dulcimers paid us a visit in-between and gave a spectacular performance in the Sunroom. I brought my dog once again, Delilah. She has been warming up to the place and loving the pet visits!
Friday was manicure day as usual, but we changed it up a touch and painted them in the lobby. The men watched “O Brother Where Art Thou” while having coffee. Friday afternoon, residents gathered to spend their points they earned by attending activities over the past month. At lunch, we sang Happy Birthday to Mr. Wade! The video is on our facebook page, so check it out. We had a funfilled week with even more fun on the horizon, so be sure to come visit us!
