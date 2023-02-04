Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We hope that everyone had a blessed week. We hope everyone has been staying warm. We have been very busy. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Pray Prayers God Can Answer.” Monday afternoon, we played a fun game of guess the sentence. This game is similar to the wheel of fortune. Clara Wages was the winner for the day.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, enjoyed playing dollar bingo. Everyone was excited to win money to spend at the vending machines.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Be Thankful at All Times.” Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed getting crafty and making cards for Valentine’s Day.
Thursday morning, we exercised our minds with a fun and mind-boggling game of trivia. Thursday afternoon, we had our monthly resident council meeting and also accomplished planning our Valentine’s party.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, the men enjoyed socializing with one another. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, we enjoyed some music therapy. Music is always guaranteed to change any mood.
Saturday morning, residents relaxed and enjoyed their favorite movie or tv show. Later that afternoon, while some residents rested, other residents played games in their rooms.
Sunday morning, devotional sheets were passed out to residents. Sunday afternoon, everyone relaxed, and some enjoyed time with friends and family.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day :
“The greatest glory in living is not in falling, but in rising every time we fall."
–NelsonMandela
