Happy New Year to everyone. We hope that everyone had a blessed week. We have missed sharing our week with everyone. The Christmas and New Year holiday was very busy and exciting. Now that we are into a new year, we look forward to more fun and exciting things to happen. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “God’s Word.” Monday afternoon, we enjoyed a funny movie and popcorn.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, the weather was so nice outside, we got to sit out on the patio and enjoy a breeze. This was much needed because the weather had been so cold.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Make and Maintain Peace.” Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed a fun game of guess the sentence. This game is very similar to Wheel of Fortune. Thursday morning, we played a fun and competitive game of dollar bingo. Every left a dollar richer than they came. There was also a bonus round added and two residents had the chance to win an extra dollar. Thursday afternoon, we participated in a little music therapy. Music can change anyone’s mood instantly. This is always an enjoyable activity.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, the men enjoyed socializing with one another. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, residents occupied themselves with activities from the activity cart while others took a nap.
Saturday morning, residents relaxed and enjoyed their favorite books or tv show. Later that afternoon, Hwy 15 Church of Christ helped residents celebrate all birthdays for the month.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We were excited for him to join us again. Sunday afternoon, everyone relaxed, and some enjoyed time with friends and family.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day :
“Nothing is impossible. The word itself says I’m possible" –Audrey Hepburn
