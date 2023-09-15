Hey guys,
Tifany McDonald, Activity Director/CLPN here. I thought I would first start with an introduction about myself before we get into all the fun, fun, new, exciting things taking place in the world of Sunshine.
I am a local to Pontotoc, and proudly served the community at Pontotoc Hospital from approximately 2015- 2020, where I served in multiple positions, with the latter part of those years serving in activities for the swing bed department of the hospital. It is during that time I gained my certification in activities, which would allow me to officially be director.
However, after much consideration during the start of 2020, I felt it was time to go back to school and gain my nursing degree, so I found myself zooming (literally) my way through nursing school, to later become a clinic nurse in all things rheumatology. While I absolutely LOVED the profession, my coworkers, and my patients, when the recent opportunity to work in activities at Sunshine presented itself, I knew it was time to LEAP, and fulfill those lifelong DREAMS I had as a child, when assisting my aunt in the activity department at Cedar’s nursing home, many years ago.
With that being said, no matter if you see me around serving in the activity department, or picking up a shift or two nursing, PLEASE do not hesitate to stop and chat a while, as I am eager not only to get to know and serve the residents of Sunshine, but their families as well.
Now, enough about myself let me tell you what is going on in the world of Sunshine!
The past few weeks we introduced a new form of Bingo called “Bingo Bucks.” This is where our residents play bingo and receive “Bingo Bucks” for winning, verses instantly winning a prize. We will have “Bingo Buck” cash in at the end of each month, which will consist of tables set up full of prizes, and the residents will “cash in” for the prize/prizes of their choosing. With this being an initial kick off, our prize stash is low, so if you’d like to drop off donations for the resident’s prize tables, we would gladly accept any and all donations, but a few resident favorites are jewelry, cokes, candy, and room décor.
Now, our new Bingo Bucks isn’t the only thing new and exciting going on. Our resident’s have a weekly visitor named “Fran” who comes on Friday’s for a segment called “Funny stories with Fran.” The residents enjoyed having her here this past Friday, and are looking forward to seeing her again. We also had amazing Labor Day full of patio time, watermelon, trivia, crafts, and reminiscing about resident’s former jobs.
Resident’s also enjoy their Sunday morning service with Pastor Westmoreland, and Wednesday morning devotion with Brother Johnny and Mrs. Cindy, as well as all other volunteers who visit.
We are so grateful for our residents, family members, volunteers, and staff who truly make Sunshine an amazing place to be.
If you are interested in volunteering, please do not hesitate to reach out to myself, Tifany, at (662) 586- 2963 or email Tmcdonaldsshc@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!
